Become A Certified "Rummelier" in St. Kitts

Home to the oldest surviving rum distillery in the Caribbean, St. Kitts invites travellers to explore the rich history of rum with its one-of-a-kind "Rummelier Certification Program"

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is launching a distinctive, first-of-its-kind island experience titled "Rummelier Certification Program." Travellers looking for an exciting and immersive activity while visiting the beautiful island of St. Kitts can take advantage of the unique rum program that includes both practical and theoretical courses.

Become a Certified (PRNewswire)

Led by two of St. Kitts' prestigious rum experts, the Rummelier Certification Program invites travellers to deep-dive into the history of rum and distilling rum, gain hands-on experience in creating spiced rum and the methodology of creating rum-based cocktails.

"The history of Caribbean rum and its influential impact can be seen throughout St. Kitts," said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. "St. Kitts is home to the oldest surviving rum distillery in the Caribbean and is also home to a growing unconventional rum scene. We are excited to incorporate an integral part of our history into expanding innovative tourism opportunities. We are confident this tour will allow travellers to experience St. Kitts in a different way and take back home a part of our island's rich history by becoming a certified Rummelier."

This unique certification experience is designed for both rum aficionados and visitors wanting to learn more about the spirit. During the tour, travellers can become certified "Rummelier" through two classes taught by Kittitian rum producers and owners on the island.

The first part of the tour is at Wingfield Estate, home of the Caribbean's oldest surviving rum distillery. During this Rummelier course, rum expert Jack Widdowson will teach rum theory and the history of rum production methods. The recently excavated distillery is found on the 18th-century sugar cane plantation owned by a direct ancestor of Thomas Jefferson. While sipping rum and learning the history, guests will see a preserved aqueduct, chimney, mill house, boiling house, and lime kiln and learn how to label their own rum bottle.

The second course takes place at the lively Spice Mill Restaurant on Cockleshell Bay and is run by rum expert Roger Brisbane. This course will showcase spiced rum creation methodology, rum-blending techniques, and cocktail creations utilising tasting procedures and nuances in different types of rums. Roger Brisbane continues to innovate the rum space for St. Kitts with Hibiscus Spirits. Hibiscus Spirits is created by infusing handpicked and locally grown Roselle Hibiscus calyx, known as sorrel, to flavour the rum and create a natural red colour.

"We are honoured to partner with two of our esteemed on-island rum producers, Hibiscus Spirits from Spice Mill Restaurant and Old Road Rum from Wingfield Estate, to create this lucrative program," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "This is just one of many upcoming opportunities where the destination will utilise local partnerships to market the island's unique attributes. Furthermore, this program truly sets us apart from other Caribbean destinations while preserving the Kittitian history of rum and its meaning to the culture. We are excited to invite travellers worldwide to spend a day with kindred spirits."

Details of each course are as follows, with a certificate earned after completing both courses:

Visit Wingfield Estate – home of the oldest surviving rum distillery in the Caribbean:

Introduction of Rum

History of Rum in St. Kitts

Rum production methods

Learning How to Taste + Identify Flavour Profiles

Tour the estate

Label your own rum bottle

Visit Spice Mill – home of Hibiscus Spirits:

Learn how to create spiced rum

Methodology of creating classic rum drinks

Learn nuances of creating rum cocktails

Rum appreciation methods

Bookings for the Rummelier Certification Program cost $150 per person. For booking information, please visit https://www.stkittstourism.kn/stay-dine/joys-of-rum

Stay updated on the latest travel updates and upcoming events by visiting www.visitstkitts.com and learn more about Hibiscus Spirits and Old Road Rum .

Media Contact:

Taylor McDonald

stkitts@finnpartners.com

St. Kitts Black Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Kitts Tourism Authority