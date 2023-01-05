Armored Fresh makes its return to CES 2023 with the perfect ZERO dairy, TASTY cheese.

- Armored Fresh, which drew attention with its very own plant-based cheese at the last CES in 2022… Ready for another round.

- The company researched and developed to improve the unnatural texture of existing vegan cheese, improving their plant-based cheese to have the perfect melting properties.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Tech company Armored Fresh will participate in the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA, and introduce a new developed product called 'Almond Milk American Slices.'

Armored Fresh will launch another developed plant-based cheese in the 'Food Tech' section at CES 2023, which takes place from January 5th to 8th. The company is expected to receive great attention as one of the participants of the 'Food Tech' section, as it was selected as an up-and-coming business last year at the same convention. Many are in anticipation of Armored Fresh's new plant-based cheese that will be unveiled at CES this year.

The company previously launched plant-based cheese cubes at CES 2022, which are receiving such a sensational response that the product is currently being sold at more than 200 stores in New York. The cheese cubes have been successful at completely overturning the preconceived notion that "vegan cheese is hard and breaks apart," as Armored Fresh managed to make plant-based cheese that has the same delicious taste as dairy cheese. The company, however, is still focused on improving the quality of their products, as well as offering a diverse selection of cheeses.

The plant-based American slices, which will be introduced at this year's CES, features a soft and chewy texture, and high-quality flavor. Armored Fresh paid attention to the cheese's melting properties to further improve the unnatural texture, which is one of the biggest challenges of the existing vegan cheese market. Melting properties, which means the degree to which cheese melts when heat is applied, has long been considered technically difficult to implement in the vegan industry. Nevertheless, since Armored Fresh instigated their own research and development for improved product quality, their plant-based cheese has the perfect melting capabilities.

At CES 2023, Armored Fresh will set up a booth on the TECH EAST side of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) exhibition hall. The company will also give out samples of grilled cheese to show off the competitiveness of their new product. After the event, Armored Fresh's plant-based product lineup will be expanded to include Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Monterey Jack.

Rudy Yoo, Founder and CEO of Armored Fresh said, "It is a great pleasure to participate in CES once again this year. This year we will have the opportunity to show the world our very own Armored Fresh sliced cheese. Knowing that there's a big demand for such alternative dairy products, we're pleased to offer this superior zero dairy cheese. With big plans to expand into nationwide markets and European market opportunities, Armored Fresh is pleased to announce our next step into this journey of innovation. Be on the lookout for Armored Fresh cheese in your local store and shop."

[Booth Information] – Armored Fresh (Booth #: CP-24)

Tech East, LVCC, Central Plaza & Silver 3

Armored Fresh

Armored Fresh is the #1 food tech company in S. Korea. Armored Fresh is currently specializing in Alternative Dairy products. We've differentiated our cheese with making taste a priority. With approximately 100% positive feedback from consumers and industry leaders, we believe we have the cheese that can be comparable to real dairy cheese. Our company believes that taste is priority while still helping our environment one dairy free cheese at a time. ZERO dairy, TASTY cheese.

