Annexus Health's Patient Access Solutions Deliver Meaningful Results for Patients, Healthcare Provider Organizations, and Life Science Companies

Analyses of customer data confirm Annexus Health's impact on patient access to care

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey, today announced several key findings from robust, recent analyses of customer data.*

The results illustrate the success Annexus Health has achieved to date on its mission to improve patient access to critical care through its innovative solutions: AssistPoint®, a software platform that helps healthcare provider organizations proactively find and manage financial assistance and other access services for eligible patients; AP Connect®, a technology-driven solution that digitally integrates life science and charitable foundation patient support programs within the provider workflow; and Adparo®, which provides access services cycle management support to help provider organizations reduce the administrative burden across the patient access journey.

The findings include:

Healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint® realized double-digit percentage increases in financial assistance collections on a per-provider basis, reducing patient responsibility while improving revenue capture

Use of AssistPoint® led to an improvement in patients getting on therapy through increased free drug enrollment rates and subsequent conversion to another form of financial assistance

Commercial co-pay program enrollment rates among healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint® exceeded national averages by up to 7×

For life science companies partnered with Annexus Health, digital integration with AssistPoint® via AP Connect® resulted in patients receiving an increased number of intended treatments

"Annexus Health was founded with a mission of ensuring each patient receives the treatment their healthcare provider determines is right for them, as quickly as possible and for as long as they need it, and without experiencing devastating financial hardship," said Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "This data shows how we're doing living up to that bold mission of ours."

"We're transforming the way patient access is managed, and we're making a very real difference in the lives of patients and their families," said Joe Baffone, Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO.

Annexus Health will discuss the data in more detail and present additional findings—including the impact of Adparo® on financial assistance collections and costs—in an upcoming webcast: January 19, 2023, 12-1 PM ET. Click here to register today!

* Data and analyses are based on medical benefit drugs.

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

