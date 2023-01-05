AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: AFRM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Did you lose money on investments in Affirm Holdings, Inc.? If so, please visit Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFRM) between February 12, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Affirm operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Particularly, Affirm offers a payment service known as "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL"), which allows consumers to purchase a product immediately and pay for it at a later time, usually over a series of installments. According to the Company, "[u]nlike legacy payment options and our competitors' product offerings, which charge deferred or compounding interest and unexpected costs, we disclose up-front to consumers exactly what they will owe — no hidden fees, no penalties."

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; and (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action.

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced that it had launched an inquiry into Affirm's BNPL payment service, along with four other companies offering BNPL. The CFPB indicated that it was concerned about how BNPL leads to "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting," and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, the CFPB Director stated, "[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too."

On this news, Affirm's stock price fell $11.74 per share, or 10.58%, to close at $99.24 per share on December 16, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

