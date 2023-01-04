iRocket Appoints Christopher Marzilli to Board of Directors

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4, 2023, the Board of Directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket) has appointed Christopher Marzilli as a director.

Christopher Marzilli (PRNewswire)

Christopher Marzilli joins the Board following a distinguished 40-year career with General Dynamics. Chris recently retired from GD as the Executive Vice President, Technologies Group, and contributed to the robust growth and profitability of the Technologies segment.

Chris has developed a reputation through the years as a highly collaborative senior executive who works extremely well with industry, government, academic and other peer group members. The portfolios I have overseen as an Officer of GD, currently with $13B in annual revenue, and ~40,000 employees (representing approximately 32% and 40% of the GD total, respectively) – include the DoD, Intelligence Community, Federal and civilian agencies (including NASA, FAA), as well as foreign governments. In his capacity as the Executive Vice President of the Technologies group, he was typically dealing at the Director/Administrator level with regularity on behalf of GD's business units (i.e., GDIT and GD Mission Systems).

Chris has held roles of increasing responsibility in program management, supply chain management, business development, and executive management as a GM, VP, Senior VP, business unit President (13 years), and now Corporate EVP (4 years). Chris has amassed skills in operations, finance, sales, M&A, and other functions during this tenure and has personally overseen programs from inception, through R&D, full-scale engineering, production (LRIP through Full Rate Production), and operations and sustainment.

"We are honored to have Chris join our board," said iRocket chief executive officer Asad Malik. "His impressive leadership and 40 years of experience across the Aerospace business is remarkable."

Education:

Marzilli earned a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College, graduating with honors as a Dana Scholar. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Sentinels of Freedom Scholarship Foundation, is a senior fellow & adjunct faculty of the Virginia Tech Hume Center for National Security and Technology, is an executive committee member of AFCEA International and is a three-time Executive Mosaic "Wash 100" award recipient.

About iRocket

Founded in 2018, Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket), is proud to be the first fully autonomous, Reusable Small Launch vehicle manufacturer, utilizing 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With an innovative design, our focus is on reliability and rapid low-cost access to space. We are ready to pave the way for innovations in the space industry by addressing the various inefficiencies that currently exist. With our proprietary reusable engine technology, iRocket is well-equipped to be the small launch service provider of choice. We hope you'll join our journey in revolutionizing rocketry into the 21st century.

For more about iRocket, visit us at www.irocketusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn @iRocket Twitter at @iRocketUSA.

iRocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc.