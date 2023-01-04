InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Lock for Car Seats/Strollers (OCM-1549)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to ensure that a child remains properly buckled in a car seat or stroller," said an inventor, from Cypress, Calif., "so I invented the I Q LOCK. My design prevents the child from getting out of the seat without parental assistance."

The invention prevents a child from getting out of or being removed from a car seat or stroller without the parent's knowledge. In doing so, it would keep the child safely restrained. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers.

