Bright Direction Dental Selects Overjet AI to Elevate Patient Care

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Direction Dental (BDD) announced today it is partnering with Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, to provide AI-powered radiograph analysis and clinical insights to its practices in five states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri.

Overjet is the only dental AI provider that is FDA-cleared for both detecting decay and quantifying bone level measurements on X-rays, which helps dentists diagnose cavities and periodontal (gum) disease. About one in four American adults have untreated dental cavities and almost half have periodontal disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If left untreated, the conditions can lead to pain and tooth loss.

"Our goal is to provide our patients with the highest level of comprehensive care, and Overjet's AI gives our team another tool to aid them in accurate and consistent diagnosis," said Ryan Homes, DDS, Director of Dental Affairs at Bright Direction Dental. "We take a data-driven approach to innovation and want our team to have the best technology possible to elevate patient care and improve patient outcomes."

"At BDD, our mission is to provide deeper relationships, superior support, and brighter smiles," said Nisheeth Singh, CEO of Bright Direction Dental. "Overjet's AI helps us accomplish all three goals. We are thrilled for all the benefits this partnership brings to our Doctors, team members, and patients."

"Overjet and Bright Direction Dental are aligned in our mission to improve oral healthcare through AI technology that provides deep clinical insights," said Terri Dolan, DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Overjet. "With AI, doctors have a powerful tool to help with both clinical decision-making and patient education. When patients see the AI analysis of their X-rays, they better understand the urgency behind the treatment their doctor is recommending. It builds trust and strengthens the doctor-patient relationship."

In addition to analyzing and annotating X-rays in real time, Overjet also reviews radiographs from prior visits and integrates with the practice management system to provide additional insights to assist in patient care. To learn more about how AI is transforming dental care, visit Overjet.com .

About Bright Direction Dental

Bright Direction Dental (BDD) is a Chicago-based premier dental support organization that partners with dental practices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri. BDD was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and its support teams, with more than 20 partner dental practices. For more information, please visit brightdirectiondental.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. Every day, dental groups (DSOs), private dental practices, and dental payers rely on the information provided by Overjet to enhance patient care. To learn more, visit overjet.com .

