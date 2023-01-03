Ubitus partners with Sansar to launch the first-ever high fidelity metaverse platform available on LG Smart TV at CES 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, a cloud streaming solution leader, is the exclusive technology provider to help Sansar launch its metaverse social virtual reality platform to the cloud. The cloud version will be debuted on LG Smart TVs at CES 2023, followed by browser access on PC and mobile devices.

Sansar is a social metaverse platform with many innovative features, including its own UGC market-based economy, avatar editor and world building tools. Sansar is equally engaging in both VR and 2D Desktop mode and Sansar enables players to host live events, such as concerts, in the metaverse and to invite others to join. Sansar is a high fidelity, hyper-realistic metaverse experience that until its partnership with Ubitus had only been available on a powerful gaming PC. Ubitus, with its expertise in providing customized solutions to cloud gaming and metaverse customers for years, powers Sansar's application on LG Smart TVs and browsers without any loss of fidelity and minimal latency.

"We are excited to work with Ubitus as our cloud partner to offer the full Sansar experience across any device around the globe. After a thorough comparison, we found Ubitus offers the best performance and highest fidelity streaming service, which is critical to our mission of providing the most realistic metaverse experience across a wide range of devices," said Chance Richie, Sansar CEO.

Wesley Kuo, the CEO of Ubitus, comments, "It is a privilege to collaborate with Sansar, which is led by industry pioneers and visionaries, elevating our technology to a new level. Beating rivals and winning this opportunity makes us more confident than ever to help more metaverse customers from different industries".

About Sansar

Sansar, Inc. owns and operates the Sansar social metaverse platform. Sansar is a leading metaverse gateway, with a fully functioning virtual reality platform, highly secure digital commerce ecosystem, and innovative technical capabilities. Sansar is focused on providing the most realistic metaverse experiences and being the virtual social hub for events, quests, games, and live events. Sansar's technology platform enables and incentivizes User Generated Content ("UGC") by providing a robust digital marketplace for the exchange of goods and services. Users can experience an immersive Sansar experience through a VR headset or on a 2D screen, including a laptop or television. Learn more at Sansar.com.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

