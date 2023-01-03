Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Chief Executive Officer, Sulagna Bhattacharya, and Chief Medical Officer, Aaron Osborne will provide a company update on Nanoscope's clinical and corporate activities on Wednesday, January 11, during 2:00-2:25 p.m. Pacific Time at Mission Bay (32nd Floor) in the Westin St. Francis. Nanoscope leadership will be available for in-person meetings during the conference from Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics