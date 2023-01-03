InventHelp Inventor Develops New Light Intersection Control System (MHO-219)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the aerial geospatial industry and have in-depth knowledge regarding how LiDAR sensors work. I realized that this technology could alleviate traffic congestion at intersections," said the inventor, from Sheboygan, Wisc., "so I invented the LI D A R ASSISTED LIGHT INTERSECTION CONTROL SYSTEM. My design would provide smooth stop-and-go transitions based upon traffic volume, not just a rudimentary timed system of traffic lights."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to improve the flow of traffic at intersections. In doing so, it allows the lights to automatically adjust based on the volume of traffic approaching from all four directions. As a result, it offers an alternative to always using a timed sequence and it helps to reduce delays. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for governmental agencies with traffic engineers and municipal planners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

