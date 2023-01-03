Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP Merges with Weltman & Moskowitz, LLP, Adds Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy Law Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP ("FRB") is pleased to announce that Michael L. Moskowitz and Richard E. Weltman have joined the firm as partners to lead FRB's new Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy Law Practice Group. Also joining the practice group are Associates Michele K. Jaspan and Melissa A. Guseynov.

Since 1987, Weltman & Moskowitz has represented businesses, individuals, banks, and credit unions in state and federal court litigation, bankruptcy, creditors' rights, and foreclosure litigation in both New York and New Jersey. FRB is thrilled to have the depth and breadth of experience Weltman & Moskowitz's attorneys bring to the firm.

FRB's newly created Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy Law Practice Group advises and represents clients on matters related to all Chapters of the Bankruptcy Code, as well as adversary proceeding litigation prosecution and defense, including clawback and preference litigation, asset purchases and sales, and commercial and residential foreclosure litigation.

"I could not be happier bringing Michael, Richard, and their team to FRB. This addition adds a new dimension to our full-service law firm, and better enables us to represent the needs of our business clients," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said.

The Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy Law Practice Group advises and represents clients on matters related to:

Chapters 7, 11, 13, and 15 of the Bankruptcy Code

Cryptocurrency insolvencies and liquidations

Assets sales and purchases

Commercial and residential foreclosure litigation

Mediation, arbitration and litigation in New York and New Jersey state and federal courts

Fraud investigations and adversary proceeding litigation prosecution and defense

"This combination complements what we offer and is a natural fit," Richard Weltman said. "FRB is known to listen closely to its clients, offering tailored advocacy on a wide range of real estate, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, Web3, cryptocurrency, cannabis, taxation, estates, and other legal challenges."

FRB is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

