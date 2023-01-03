Cinedigm Appoints Marc Rashba as Executive Vice President, Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that it has hired Marc Rashba as Executive Vice President, Partnerships. Utilizing his 20-plus years of experience, Rashba will be responsible for business development, programming content deals and selling Cinedigm's proprietary technology Matchpoint to third parties. In this newly created role, he will oversee all facets of partnerships including cultivating and managing strategic partnerships, programming releases, negotiating agreements, expanding digital distribution and driving innovative new revenue opportunities. His appointment is effective immediately and he'll report directly to Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm Corp & President of Cinedigm Networks.

Throughout his career, Rashba has been responsible for matching content to the right audience, finding future trends and tech, and developing opportunities from unique businesses and relationships. Prior to joining Cinedigm, he most recently served as President at MovieMethod LLC where he oversaw global digital content sales, marketing & distribution. Rashba was responsible for driving strategy, licensing, channel growth and platform expansion, as well as developing go-to-market plans for FAST, OTT, SVOD, AVOD and apps. Clients included Sony Pictures, NBCU, Paramount, Anheuser-Busch, Verizon and others. During his career, he also worked with Anuvu, All3Media, Little Dot Studios, WildBrain, Fandango/Vudu, Vuulr and more. Rashba also served as Vice President, Digital Partnerships & Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as various global marketing roles for Sony prior to that for over 15 years.

In connection with his joining the Company, Rashba received stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") for 100,000 shares of Cinedigm's Class A Common Stock (the "Common Stock"), having a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $0.45, and vesting one-third (1/3) on December 15 of each of 2023, 2024, and 2025. The grant of SARs is an inducement grant pursuant to NASDAQ listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

