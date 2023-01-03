Brondell Introduces New Sustainable Additions and Award-Winning Technology at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Brondell (Booth #52352 Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2, A-D), a pioneer in sustainable innovation focusing on health and personal care technologies in North America, announces the debut of several new healthy home products at CES 2023.

With sustainability top of mind, Brondell is excited to be introducing the first-to-market bidet thoughtfully crafted from recycled materials. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet , Brondell remains committed to its promise of sustainability with eco-friendly innovations and enhancements. With minimal-waste packaging, recycled resources and high-efficiency products, Brondell believes feeling good means doing good too.

In addition, Brondell will be expanding its line of professional-grade air purifiers, Aurabeat by Brondell, backed with the patented AG+ technology. Unlike most conventional air purifiers that only trap contaminants, Aurabeat's High Efficiency Ion Technology effectively filters and helps to eliminate viruses including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), bacteria, pollutants, and mold.

Luxurious Sustainability: Brondell Swash Eco Thinline Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat

Featuring an ultra-thin design, partially crafted from recycled materials and packed with premium features, the brand-new Brondell Swash Eco Thinline provides consumers with a luxurious bathroom experience while being environmentally concise. Hitting the market as the first bidet constructed with 10% recycled ABS plastic, Brondell is excited to be forging the way for sustainable innovations in the bathroom category. At less than 4 inches high, the seat fits seamlessly into any bathroom, providing a sleek and thin aesthetic. Created with thoughtful touches like a heated toilet seat and warm air dryer for comfort no matter the weather, an external night light to guide late night trips to the bathroom and a carbon deodorizer to keep the bathroom smelling fresh, the new bidet is packed with luxurious details. The intuitive design also allows consumers to easily customize their preferred settings, with five temperature and pressure options available.

The Brondell Swash Eco Thinline Luxury Bidet seat will be available in the US this Spring 2023.

Breath Easy: Aurabeat Air Purifiers by Brondell

Debuting at CES, Brondell is expanding its line of Aurabeat Air Purifiers with the introduction of two new models joining the best-selling Aurabeat AG+ Sanitizing Air Purifier . The trusted AG+ Technology is currently being used in over 22 countries around the world and over 5,000 classrooms, protecting against virus air transmission, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), in schools, medical centers, hospitals, offices, fitness centers and more.

The Aurabeat by Brondell 3800 Sanitizing Air Purifier is a large capacity unit joining the portfolio, backed with more power and efficiency for bigger public spaces. With six stages of commercial grade filtration combining high efficiency HEPA grade filters, active Carbon, and plasma triple air disinfection technology!

The Aurabeat by Brondell 3800 Sanitizing Air Purifier is available now at Aurabeat-us.com and on sale for $3,499.99.

The Aurabeat by Brondell 1500 Wall Mounted Sanitizing Air Purifier also joins the line-up, ideal for small offices or homes, and saves space with a compact wall-mounted design. With five stages of filtration, the unit provides commercial-grade air sanitation designed to filter out allergens, pollutants, controlling odors, bacteria, and viruses. Using the patented AG+ Technology and designed with intuitive functionality, the Aurabeat1500 automatically turns on by light sensors as an individual enters a room, immediately working to deeply sanitize the air and directs back to auto mode after sanitation.

The Aurabeat by Brondell 1500 Wall Mounted Sanitizing Air Purifier will be available in the US this Summer 2023.

For a hands-on look at the new Brondell products, visit the Brondell exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pepcom on January 4, 2023 and booth #52352 from January 5-8, 2023.

About Brondell

At Brondell, we believe that clean kitchens and bathrooms are the foundation for healthy living. We create products that make those rooms healthier, and more enjoyable—so that life can be, too. Our showerheads, water purifiers, air purifiers and advanced bidets elevate everyday moments into opportunities for greater comfort, well-being, and sustainability. That way, the things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are healthier, for ourselves and the planet. Feels better already.

