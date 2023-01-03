Anritsu Field Master Pro™ MS2090A Wins Fierce Innovation Award - Telecom Edition in T&M Category

Judging Panel of Industry Leaders Recognizes MS2090A Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer as Top Test Instrument of 2022

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that its Field Master Pro™ MS2090A real-time spectrum analyzer was named the winner in the Network Test & Measurement category Fierce Innovation Award – Telecom Edition 2022. The MS2090A was recognized by a panel of judges based on a criteria that included the instrument's ability to make a positive, innovative, real-world impact on the telecom industry.

The Fierce Innovation Awards seek to recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled in the past 12 months. It is intended to promote the competitive spirit and initiative to spark new design, development and distribution of inventive solutions; find revolutionary tech or services; and to acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.

Portable and lab-based hardware and software or centralized solutions for testing, management and maintenance of telecommunications networks were eligible for the Network Test and Measurement award. Judges evaluated all applications based on ease of use/ROI, effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

"Earning a Fierce Innovation Award acknowledges the exceptional efforts of our engineering and support teams who developed the MS2090A. Field Master Pro brings best-in-class performance into the field and addresses current and future testing needs in a wide range of commercial, private, and government use cases," said Wayne Wong, Anritsu RF Handheld Product Marketing Manager.

The Field Master Pro MS2090A delivers performance never previously available in a compact, handheld instrument. With continuous frequency coverage from 9 kHz to 54 GHz, the MS2090A is specifically designed to meet the test challenges of a full range of wireless technologies in use today, including 5G, LTE, wireless backhaul, aerospace/defense, satellite systems, and radar.

To meet emerging market needs, Anritsu recently introduced the IQ Signal Master™ MX280005A Vector Signal Analysis (VSA) software that delivers expanded post processing measurements and analysis of IQ data files captured on the MS2090A. A comprehensive suite of enhanced functions in the new VSA software allows users to analyze the modulation of captured signals or replay the captured IQ data with enhanced resolution.

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

