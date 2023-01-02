BULLDOG "STAR" WINS BEST IN SHOW AT 22nd AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN

America's Champion Beats Out More Than 5,300 Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore, a Bulldog known as "Star," triumphed over more than 5,300 competitors to earn a $50,000 cash prize and the title of Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, held December 17-18, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. "Star," owned by Alaina Moulton, Kevin Mason & Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, TX and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy after a weekend of intense canine competition. The winner is America's only National Champion.

AKC National Championship Best in Show Winner, Star. (PRNewswire)

The overall show totals, which include the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, the Junior-handler events, and special attraction North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Santa Splash, topped 9,395 entries.

The show aired on ABC on January 1st, and the live stream of all the weekend events is available for replay at AKC.tv.

Reserve Best in Show and Group Winners

Reserve Best in Show: GCHG CH Crivitz Humphrey Bogart Von Diable, a Standard Schnauzer known as "Bogart," owned by Amy Shaffer & J Low & W Matthews III & T Skinner of Crivitz, WI and bred by Amy Shaffer.

After winning Best of Breed competitions the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Best in Show:

Sporting: GCHG CH Collina D'Oro Solo Un Bacio, a Spinone Italiano known as "Josie," owned by Claire Abraham & Stacey Belt of Lovettsville, VA and bred by Stacey Anderson Belt and Lorne Belt.

Hound: GCHS CH Flessner's Toot My Own Horn, a Bloodhound known as "Trumpet," owned by Chris & Bryan Flessner &Tina Kocar & Heather Helmer of St. Joseph, IL and bred by Bryan Flessner, Chris Flessner, Tina M Kocar, Heather Buehner.

Working: GCHG CH Crivitz Humphrey Bogart Von Diable, a Standard Schnauzer known as "Bogart," owned by Amy Shaffer & J Low & W Matthews III & T Skinner of Crivitz, WI and bred by Amy Shaffer.

Terrier: GCHG CH Goodspice Efbe Money Stache, a Sealyham Terrier known as "Stache," owned by Margery Good & Emily Bennett &F Bergeron & L Spiegel of Haltom City, TX and bred by Margery L Good, France Bergeron.

Toy: GCHP CH Kolmar's & Los Feliz The Man Of Steel, a Havanese known as "Clark," owned by Anne Stevenson & Nancy Brown & Gary Brown & L Soar of Seattle, WA and bred by Mark W Kolbe.

Non-Sporting: GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore, a Bulldog known as "Star," owned by Alaina Moulton, Kevin Mason & Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, TX and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers.

Herding: GCH CH Kaleef's Mercedes, a German Shepherd Dog known as "Mercedes," owned by Cynthian Wilhelmy of Edgerton, WI and bred by Sheree Moses, Lauren Figler, Madeline Llewellyn, Jeanne Hamilton.

Other top dogs awarded during the two-day event included the following:

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show

GCHS CH Flessner's Toot My Own Horn, a Bloodhound known as "Trumpet," owned by Chris & Bryan Flessner &Tina Kocar & Heather Helmer of St. Joseph, IL and bred by Bryan Flessner, Chris Flessner, Tina M Kocar, Heather Buehner was awarded Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show out of 1,187 dogs.

AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Junior of the Year

Foxboro Tiffany Running Down A Dream, an English Springer Spaniel known as "Earl," owned by Susan Still of Howell, MI and bred by Susan Still and Melissa Thorson won Junior of the Year out of 1,617 dogs.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals Best in Show

GCHS CH Bramblebush Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, an Irish Setter known as "Declan" owned and bred by Cheryl L Stiehl DVM & Craig Larson won the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals Best in Show, prevailing over an invitation-only entry of 827 dogs.

Best in Miscellaneous Group

Barnett's Forever And A Day CM7 CAA DCAT, a Teddy Roosevelt Terrier known as "Everly," owned by Tammy K Stefanie of Lakeland, FL and bred by Lesa Barnett won the Miscellaneous Breeds competition.

Junior Showmanship

In the Junior Showmanship competition, for handlers from between 9 to 18 years of age, Noah Milam with his Harrier, CH Bydesign's Puerto Vallarta Dream, was awarded the coveted title of Best Junior Handler, along with a $5,000 scholarship.

Agility and Obedience Competitions

The 2022 AKC Obedience Classic and the AKC Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE were held in conjunction with the AKC National Championship. The two events demonstrate the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. The Juniors Classic Obedience/Rally was held for the 11th year, and the Junior Agility competition for the 12th year.

AKC Obedience Classic

Four obedience dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the four classes – were crowned at the AKC Obedience Classic, which brought together 240 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their class (Novice, Open, Utility and Masters respectively) were:

Novice : Tanbark's Que Sera Sera CD, a Golden Retriever known as "Jet," owned by Yvonne M Piefer of Neosho, WI

Open : Tinseltown Blue Ice CDX BN, an Australian Shepherd known as "Ice," owned by Charlotte Gatz of Lester Prairie, MN.

Utility : Hi-Star Hot Stuff UDX2 OM2 BN RE, a Golden Retriever known as "Flare," owned by Sally Sherman and Bruce Sherman of Hernando, FL.

Masters: NOC OTCH12 High Times Shake 'N Bake UDX8 OGM SH, a Golden Retriever known as "Baker," owned by Korin Bevis and Christopher Bevis of Cannon Falls, MN.

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2022 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 695 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

8" – AGCH MACH25 Kayangee Dorothy Parker MXS7 PDS MJS8 PJS MFG TQX T2B5 CGC, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel known as "Dot," handled by Antonia Rotelle of Dover, PA

12" – MACH5 Safranne's Have No Fear MXB2 PAD MJS2 PJS, a Poodle known as "Skye," handled by Han Yu of Glenview, IL

16" – GCH CH MACH Cirtap's Hertogin Senna V Tira-C MXB MJG XF T2B FCAT TKN, a Nederlandse Kooikerhondje known as "Senna," handled by Liz Barshack of Riverview, FL

20" – AGCH MACH10 Hi-Top's Fast-Trak Photon MXG3 PDS MJC3 PJS MFG TQX T2B6 TKI, a Golden Retriever known as "Phire," handled by Jane Bronson of Gilsum, NH

24" – MACH5 Regen's He's On The Dance Floor UD RN MXB2 PAD MJB2 PJD MFS TQX T2B3 ACT1, a Weimaraner known as "Hogan," handled by Steve Basson of South Windsor, CT

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on their age. Handlers who were under the age of 14 on the day of the show competed in the Junior Superior class division, and handlers who were at least 14 years old on the day of the show competed in the Junior Excellent class division.

Placing first in their height division overall and advancing to represent Juniors at the AKC Agility Invitational competition were:

8" - WHF Little Bitty Hazelnut RN AX AXJ NF SWN CGC TKI (Hazel), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford

12" - A Little Dash of Basil OA OAJ AJP NFP BCAT TKP VHMA VSWB (Basil), a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel handled by Charly Teller

16" - Epic Chase the Stars MX MXJ OF (Zula), a Border Collie handled by Jada Sawhney

20" - FiredUp Smudge AX AXJ (Smudge), a Border Collie handled by Jada Sawhney

24" - PACH2 Monark Run for the Roses Tallee CD BN RA MXPB MJP5 MJPS PAX2 XFP CGC TKA (Tallee), a Golden Retriever handled by Jada Sawhney

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Excellent class were:

8"- MACH4 Blessed's Meant To Be Murphy MXB2 MJS2 MFC TQX T2B5 (Murphy), a Poodle handled by Gavin Casey .

12"- A Little Dash of Basil OA OAJ AJP NFP BCAT TKP VHMA VSWB (Basil), a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel handled by Charly Teller .

16"- Epic Chase the Stars MX MXJ OF (Zula), a Border Collie handled by Jada Sawhney .

20"- FiredUp Smudge AX AXJ (Smudge), a Border Collie handled by Jada Sawhney .

24"- PACH2 Monark Run for the Roses Tallee CD BN RA MXPB MJP5 MJPS PAX2 XFP CGC TKA (Tallee), a Golden Retriever handled by Jada Sawhney .

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) in the Junior Superior class were:

8"- WHF Little Bitty Hazelnut RN AX AXJ NF SWN CGC TKI (Hazel), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford .

12"- Aksel RN AX OAJ (Aksel), a Miniature Schnauzer handled by Ava Rawlings .

16"- MACH3 Pyc G2 Squid MXC MJB2 MXP MJP2 MFG TQX T2B5 (Squid), a Border Collie handled by Colbie Foster-Chapman .

20"- AGCH MACH6 Zonkers In A Galaxy Far Far Away CDX BN RE MXG2 PDS MJC2 PJD MXP2 MJP2 MFC TQX MFP T2B5 T2BP CA BCAT CGC TKN (Vader), a Golden Retriever handled by Kaylin Smith .

24"- Martinez's Bruno TKI (Bruno), an All-American Dog handled by Belinda Martinez .

AKC Fast CAT Invitational

The fastest dogs in the country were named Pure Speed and Speed of the Breeds Champion, which brought together 389 dogs from across the country.

Pure Speed Division

HC 1: Jammin' Afternoon Tea At Chartwell CD BN RN JC FCAT3 CGC TKN ATT, a Whippet known as "Winston," owned by Ellen Bonacarti and Susan Farebrother of New Jersey.

HC 1.5: This Girl Is On Fire OA OAJ CA FCAT, an All American Dog known as "Firefly," owned by Karen Skoyec of Florida.

HC 2: Agilqwest Northernranger Of Champoeg FCAT SWE, a Swedish Vallhund known as "Strider," owned by Joan Bennett of Illinois.

Speed of the Breeds Division: Dancing To A Different BeetBox MX MXJ XF T2B FCAT TKI, a Chihuahua known as "Beetle," owned by Carrie Griffen-Yakush of New York.

AKC Breeder of the Year

Judith M. Russell was presented with the 2022 AKC Breeder of the Year Award for Karnovanda Kennels, Reg. Siberian Huskies at the AKC National Championship on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The annual award honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the health, temperament and quality of purebred dogs.

The fourth annual posthumous Breeder of the Year was awarded to Walter F. Goodman of Glamoor Kennels (Skye Terriers) for his devotion to the breed as a world-renown breeder-owner-handler and American Kennel Club judge.

Click here to download images from the AKC National Championship.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

