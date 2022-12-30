InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Bathroom Accessory for Men (HOF-244)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a protective barrier between a man's penis and any germs or bacteria that may be on a toilet or urinal," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the DISPOSABLE MALE SANITARY PROTECTOR. My design would provide a safer and germ-free method of using the toilet or urinal."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a male's penis when using a toilet or urinal. In doing so, it prevents the penis from coming in contact with germs and bacteria. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

