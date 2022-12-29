InventHelp Inventor Develops Student Tracking System for School Buses (HAD-205)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved student tracking system for use with school bus transportation to ensure that students check in and out of the bus at the appropriate locations," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the SCHOOL BUS SAFETY. My design could enhance safety when traveling to and from school and home as well as during field trips."

The invention provides a comprehensive security system for monitoring all students riding on school buses. In doing so, it ensures that students get on and off the bus at the assigned locations. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind for the bus driver, school administrators, and parents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the education market and public transit systems.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

