Plant-Based Documentary 'Revelations Café' to Premiere Online Jan 1

Week of free access to the film will be followed by "Faith-Meets-Fitness" Online Health Summit Jan 8th

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVELATIONS CAFÉ the new documentary film from the producer of "Forks Over Knives," will premiere online, free for eight days, beginning Sunday, January 1st exclusively at www.RevelationsCafeFilm.com. The film traces the journey of an unlikely couple, Mia and Robby Graham, who met in AA 10 years ago and opened a plant-based, faith-based café in 2019 in Lutz, FL with no prior experience running a restaurant. The film explores the power of plant-based nutrition, how it can change lives, and touches on the high cost of medical care, lessons from covid and the benefits of aging wisely—physically and spiritually.

"Revelations Cafe: Food for the Soul" documentary launches January 8, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Viewers will be invited to join a 10-Day Plant-Based Diet Immersion Challenge to fortify their New Year's resolutions

The week-long film premiere will culminate Sunday, Jan 8th with a free, "Faith-Meets-Fitness Health Summit" live-streaming event, featuring interviews with 20 world-class doctors, best-selling authors and experts sharing on the impact of nutritious foods and fiber for overall health, as well as benefits of combining faith and fitness for spiritual and physical renewal.

Summit viewers will also be invited to join a 10-Day Plant-Based Diet Immersion Challenge to fortify their New Year's resolutions. Panel speakers will include Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Dr. Scott Stoll, Dr. Laurie Marbas, Dr. Terry Mason, Dr. James Marcum, Dr. Hans Diehl, Nelson Campbell and Chefs Kim Campbell and Lori Martin.

The summit will broadcast live from the Revelations Café in Florida, from 3-8 p.m. EST at www.RevelationsCafeFilm.com, and on other social platforms.

"We hope that premiering REVELATIONS CAFE on the first of the year is good timing for people who are making New Year's commitments to their health and spirit," said Mia Graham, co-founder of Revelations Café. "Over ninety percent of all diet plans fail, because most of them ignore lifestyle changes. We want to be a beacon to others outside of our café through our film. Some people say we should not mix faith with our business, but it's because of our faith that we have our business."

With little more than divine inspirations, Mia and Robby built their dream café from the ground up in a former mattress store with no existing kitchen in 2018. They had a vision for a café based on their faith, but had no experience in the restaurant business. Their menu did not include meat or alcohol. Considering these challenges, and the fact that half of all new restaurants fail, they faced long odds.

"We had no business going into the restaurant business," said café co-founder Robby Graham.

REVELATIONS CAFE was directed by John Corry, the producer of the health film FORKS OVER KNIVES and features two best-selling authors from that film: Dr. T. Colin Campbell (THE CHINA STUDY), and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn (PREVENT AND REVERSE HEART DISEASE).

