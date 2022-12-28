GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
January 4, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
GE HealthCare Technologies
GEHC
Health Care*
January 5, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Vornado Realty Trust
VNO
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vornado Realty Trust
VNO
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
RXO
RXO
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
RXO
RXO
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
The Joint
JYNT
Health Care
*GICS effective open Jan. 5.
