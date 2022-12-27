Want To Win At Your 2023 Resolutions? Blink Fitness Says To Break Them Down Into Micro-goals And Celebrate Each Tiny Win

Blink Fitness Certified Personal Trainers Offer Tips To Get Started!

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Blink Fitness wants you to think about your resolutions differently, in a way that will help you succeed. How? By setting micro-goals, encouraging small and attainable steps, and celebrating every small accomplishment. Your resolution might be to run a 5k but you can start by walking around the block. Break down your resolutions into tiny wins. Each accomplishment shows progress, and a tiny win is a win in a Blink.

"The start of a new year is a natural time to evaluate how we want to change or improve our lives," said Ellen Thompson, Personal Training Manager for Blink Fitness. "Working out is generally the most popular resolution, but success is more about being intentional and making a practical plan to incorporate fitness into each week. The word resolution has lost its impact because it's not about a simple declarative statement - real change requires doing some upfront work to set yourself up for success and then making consistent progress towards the end goal."

Blink Fitness recently polled its certified personal trainers across the country to identify the top tips that really work for achieving tiny wins and sustaining a fitness routine.

Be Realistic, Start Tiny. You are unlikely to go from not working out at all to working out 5 days a week. Starting with small steps is a great way to build sustainable lifestyle changes. You can start by committing to as little as 1-3 days of going for a brisk walk for 20-30 minutes. Once physical activity becomes routine and you start to feel the benefits in mood, energy and tone, the next step is getting to the gym. For example, commit to coming to the gym 1-2 days a week for just 15 mins to start. Jonathan Cheuk , BS in Kinesiology CPT, Blink Fitness Houston

Get Help at the Start. One of the best ways to get started is to get some early support on technique and how to build on your initial program over time. Many gyms offer personal training sessions (look for ones that offer certified trainers), including all Blink Fitness locations where you get a free certified personal training start-up session with every new membership. Your personal trainer will create a workout program, suited to your fitness level, that you can build on with each tiny win. 89% of Blink's current members who use personal training report being motivated by their personal training sessions. Rudy Conriquez , ISSA CPT, Blink Fitness California

Never Miss a Monday. Timing matters! If your schedule allows, committing to a Monday workout is ideal as it helps get your week off to a strong, healthy start and it creates natural momentum to accomplish your remaining workouts that week. You check off a tiny win at the start of your week and set positive intentions. Giá Dorries, BPE, NASM, PFTA CPT, Blink Fitness Dallas/Fort Worth

Find a Partner. Some call this accountability, and for others - it's just more fun! Having a partner doesn't mean you have to go to the gym together all the time, but having someone that you have made a commitment with, checking in and encouraging each other can provide an added motivation boost. Accomplish your tiny wins together! Ronny Garcia , ISSA CPT, Blink Fitness Long Island

Celebrate. Starting a fitness routine doesn't have to mean sacrificing indulgences! Treat yourself to something you love for each tiny win that you accomplish. Tyrel Edwards , NASM CPT, Blink Fitness Philadelphia

Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits, invites everyone to start celebrating their tiny wins in 2023 with a limited time offer. Join Blink Fitness for just a penny down and the rest of January free starting December 29th*. Every new membership comes with a free training session with a certified Blink Fitness personal trainer who will get you started with an initial program to follow and get you comfortable with the gym equipment. Whether you're getting back into a fitness routine or joining a gym for the first time, Blink is an inclusive gym that celebrates every body each step of the way. Find the nearest club or join online here .

*Terms and conditions apply. See blinkfitness.com for more details.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

