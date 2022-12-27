"Share Your Story" Campaign: BLUETTI's Users Always Get More Than Power for Their Off-grid Lives

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the well-known solar generator brand, has kickoffed the "Share Your Story" campaign from Dec.15, 2022 - Jan.15, 2023. All participants have the chance to win free solar generators, solar panels, outdoor gears, coupons and BLUETTI Bucks, which can now be used to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle products, besides its previous exchange for coupons.

Share Your Story with BLUETTI

"We'd love to hear from our users, and wanna know how our products can make some difference in their lives. Meanwhile, by sharing stories, our global users can be inspired by each other, and unlock more scenarios ", James Ray explained the motive of this online activity.

All users can participate with a short Youtube video telling their special moments with BLUETTI products. Whether it's a clip from a camping trip, a wilderness expedition, a garden party, or happy family time during a power outage, every story related to BLUETTI power backup will earn a chance to win a free solar generator such as EB3A, EB55, hand-picked gifts like mini fridges, coupons and more.

Bucks for BLUETTI Lifestyle Products

BLUETTI recently added a BLUETTI Lifestyle section to its website homepage as a way to strengthen its connection with its users and show its appreciation for their support and likes.

As every dollar spent at BLUETTI official store or other third-party platforms, a BLUETTI Buck is deposited into a user's account. Usually, buyers use the Bucks to offset their next order after redeeming them for coupons or gift cards. Now, the Bucks also can redeem many useful BLUETTI Lifestyle products, including but not limited to outdoor gears (handheld vacuum, mini fridge, camping lantern, power strip); BLUETTI brand apparel (T-shirt, hoodie or cap) and other gadgets like phone tripods, key chains, stickers, etc.

BLUETTI always takes its users seriously and strives to improve their experience by offering premium products and thoughtful services.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

