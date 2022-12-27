GAC MOTOR in Doha and Santiago Amid World Cup Excitement

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the World Cup 2022, GAC MOTOR launched a series of World Cup-related promotions in Doha, Qatar, that aimed to connect the enthusiastic crowd to the passionate worlds of both football and car-making.

In Doha's vibrant business district, a display of GAC MOTOR's logo and models was seen on the body of Aspire Tower, Qatar's tallest building. Also known as The Torch Doha, this 318-meter high-rise held the flames for the 2006 Asian Games.

On the other side of the globe, GAC MOTOR treated local supporters to a World Cup watch party in Santiago, Chile. Some forty GAC MOTOR car owners, partners, and renowned influencers gathered to watch an exciting match between Portugal and Morocco to celebrate the brand's second anniversary in Chile.

The Trip of A Lifetime

GAC MOTOR treated a large group of the brand's loyal supporters – including partners and top salespeople - to a weekend of exciting events in the midst of the World Cup.

Sporting GAC MOTOR's signature "GO AND CHANGE!" t-shirts, the entourage enjoyed watching an electrifying football match-up at the Education City Stadium along with millions more watching worldwide.

This 3-day trip held particular importance to Abdulaziz Ganadili. Ganadili is the brand's top salesman in Saudi Arabia and the regional champion of its eponymous sales skill competition. "I am grateful to GAC MOTOR for providing me with a platform through which I was able to not only improve my professional skills but also embark on an unforgettable life journey," he said.

Traveling in Style: The GAC MOTOR Fleet

Guests enjoyed all transport undertaken by the large and luxurious All New GS8 and buyers' favorites GS4, GA6, and other brand models.

GAC MOTOR vehicles come equipped with highly user-friendly designs, large touchscreens, powerful AC and air filtering technology, and smart in-car ecosystems that ensure maximum ride comfort.

The All New GS8 is mainly built for Doha's hot, dry, and sandy surroundings, with its broad panoramic sunroof flooding the interior with natural light without compromising air temperature or quality.

Passion is what drives innovation, both in sports and vehicle technology. As GAC strives always to be better, athletes do the same. GAC MOTOR will continue on its mission to bring a technology-driven mobility experience to a bigger stage through consistent R&D and the spirit of craftsmanship.

