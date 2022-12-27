Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ROC Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based ROC Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, ROC Group is an employee communication agency specializing in human resources and enterprise change solutions for clients across the United States. Jan Burnham and her team will join Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations under the direction of Ben Reynolds, Global Managing Director, Employee Experience and Communication Practice.

"ROC Group is a leading employee communication firm with an outstanding culture, and their products and services complement our existing benefits and HR offerings," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Jan and her associates to Gallagher."

