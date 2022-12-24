Pulnovo Medical will be attending JPM Healthcare Conference 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally recognized OTM innovative platform, will be attending the upcoming 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2023 to discuss the latest trends in innovative technologies and development strategies in the medical device sector with global peers. This will be the first time that Pulnovo will be participating in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Welcome to contact us！ (PRNewswire)

The JPM Healthcare Conference 2023 will take place in San Francisco from January 9 to January 12, 2023. It is one of the largest events of its kind in the global biomedical arena, and also one of the most recognized forums for medical device industries investments. Participants from the entire healthcare ecosystem, including pharmaceutical makers, healthcare providers, for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations, and medical device manufacturers will gather to exchange ideas on research and development collaboration opportunities.

Pulnovo Medical Chief Strategic Officer Cynthia Chen, who will attend the event said, "It is a great honor to receive the invitation from J.P. Morgan. During this event, we look forward to sharing insights with healthcare companies and investors around the globe for mutually beneficial partnerships, while helping expand the footprint of our proprietary technologies internationally. "

About Pulnovo Medical Limited

Pulnovo Medical Limited, a Global OTM Innovative Platform, is a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for cardiopulmonary diseases. Established in 2013 and rooted in innovation, Pulnovo Medical upholds evidenced-based research and translational medicine, and starts our research and development efforts alongside physicians at the operating table with the goal to market our innovative therapeutic solutions and benefit patients around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pulnovomed