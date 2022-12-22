Lightening Deal for Last Minute Holiday Shoppers - Amazon's #1 Selling Vitamin C Serum is on Sale for more than 30% Off

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSkin®, a dermatologist-tested skincare brand, owned by Wellbeam Consumer Health, today announced a special, one-day-only sale of its number-one selling Vitamin C Serum on Amazon. The sale is scheduled for December 23. TruSkin® is a line of clean, vegan, and plant-powered products that nourish skin

If you're looking for a wellness-focused stocking stuffer that doesn't break the bank, TruSkin has the answer with their best-selling Vitamin C Serum (2 oz.) – and it's 31% off.

TruSkin® Vitamin C Facial Serum currently sells at an amazing rate of one every 2 minutes and is backed by more than 86,000 5-star Amazon reviews. The formula was specially formulated to brighten and even skin tone with sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP), a vitamin C derivative that is more stable and gentler on the skin than ascorbic acid. SAP provides the brightening benefits of vitamin C without the bite of traditional forms of the ingredient that have a more acidic pH. In addition to being gentler, SAP has a longer shelf-life. This plant-powered, antioxidant blend also contains vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which together are shown to neutralize free radical damage to help protect the skin against premature aging, in addition to MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), an organic form of sulfur that stimulates the production of collagen and elastin to soften the look of fine lines.

If this isn't already in a wellness-guru's routine, it's a must-have! So, get it on sale on 12/23!

To learn more about TruSkin® products, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/TruSkin/page

About TruSkin®

TruSkin® is a leading skincare brand owned by Wellbeam Consumer Health with a line of dermatologist-tested, pure and potent products that are specially formulated to nourish skin. Clinically-tested and backed by science, these intentionally chosen, plant-powered blends deliver healthier skin with vegan-friendly ingredients.

