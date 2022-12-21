INDIEV Closed Production Automation Deal with High-Tech Enterprise HITO Robotic Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIEV, Inc. ("INDI EV"), a tech forward innovator in the electric vehicle industry, announces R&D facility relocation and 120 million dollar deal with HITO Robotics as they prepare to enter production.

Contract signing ceremony celebrating the new partnership with HITO Robotic Systems and the relocation of INDIEV's new R&D Center (PRNewswire)

INDIEV, Inc. announces R&D relocation and $120 million dollar deal with HITO Robotics as they enter production.

INDI EV relocated its research and development (R&D) facility to an automotive hubspot in Greater Los Angeles. The new facility in Orange County, Costa Mesa will allow INDIEV to centralize resources to bring its first model, the INDI One, closer to production. INDIEV is set to join the established auto companies already in OC and bring a new perspective to the heart of the West Coast's automotive sector. INDI EV looks forward to learning from, inspiring others, and growing the INDI team in the innovative community of Orange County, a hub for the automotive industry.

INDI EV has also closed a $120 million dollar deal with HITO Robotics, known for its manufacturing solutions including auto-parts manufacturing automation and intelligent logistics robots. INDIEV is purchasing equipment for a completely automated assembly line to create standardized systems and highly automated production models. The automated new system will allow for a flexible vehicle production process that can expand from 20 units in phase one to 80 units in the expansion phase.

These two milestones mark significant progress in the production of the INDI One, which started being developed in 2017. INDIEV is excited to continue its growth and success with the new R&D facility and the partnership with HITO Robotics Systems.

About INDIEV

INDIEV was founded in Los Angeles in 2017 on the idea that the future of personal mobility will no longer be defined solely by horsepower or top speed, but rather from the connectivity, customizability, and processing power offered to drivers and passengers. Anchored by the Vehicle Integrated Computer, INDIEV hopes to bring tremendous computing power and endless options for creativity into personal transportation. At INDIEV, We Do Cars, and You Do You. Learn more at www.INDIEV.com .

About HITO Robotics Systems

HITO Robotic System was founded in 2013 with 20+ years of experience operating from 10+ locations and holds more than 200 patents. The core business includes high-end intelligent equipment, intelligent factory integrated solutions, a new generation of original AMR flexible production line, and comprehensively improving the manufacturing capacity of automobile, steel, semiconductor, and other industries.

INDI EV logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INDI EV