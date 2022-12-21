Greif Earns Further Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility

Two additional awards reflect Greif's leadership and commitment to being a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive company.

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has received two additional awards recognizing the company's leadership and continued commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Greif was recognized with an "A-" rating in climate change by CDP - a non-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for entities to manage their environmental impact. The rating places Greif in the "Leadership" category and reflects the company's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively manage its climate risks and opportunities.

A detailed and independent methodology was used by CDP to assess nearly 20,000 companies that disclosed environmental data in 2022. Scores of "A" to "D-" were awarded based on the comprehensiveness of the data disclosed, awareness and management of environmental risks, and use of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

In addition, Newsweek recognized Greif as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth year in a row. Companies were selected based on their environmental, social, and corporate governance performance found in publicly available corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports, as well as the results from a third-party independent survey.

"We are honored to receive these recognitions," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Our work to operate more responsibly and sustainably ensures we are doing the right thing for our colleagues, our customers, our planet, and our shareholders."

For more information on Greif's commitment to sustainability and CSR initiatives including the company's recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets, visit greif.com/sustainability.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

