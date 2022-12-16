Premium Blend Makes Donation to Florida's Step Up For Students Scholarship Fund

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Blend/AMN Distributors announced that it has donated to Step Up For Students' Florida Tax Credit (FTC) Scholarship. The financial contribution is made as part of Premium Blend's commitment to education and the way it positively impacts a child's life and family. The $426,000 contribution will assist in funding approximately 56 scholarships for families who desire unique alternatives for their children.

"We are honored to have the support of Premium Blend/AMN Distributors," said Doug Tuthill, president of Step Up For Students. "With their help, deserving Florida students will have the opportunity to find the learning environment that best meets their needs."

Step Up For Students, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has funded more than 1 million scholarships to Florida students over 20 years. The Florida Tax Credit Scholarship provides financial assistance to income-eligible K-12 students, and dependents of law enforcement officers and active-duty members of the armed forces regardless of income. It can be used for private school tuition and related costs, or for transportation costs to a different public school.

"Contributing to Florida students is a top priority for Premium Blend. We employ and work with numerous parents and understand that each child is unique. Step Up For Students provides these students with an opportunity to unlock their greatest potential regardless of their home situation," shared Premium Blend CEO Gino Santos.

Gino and his brother Henry launched Premium Blend over 30 years ago to provide venues the ability to serve cocktails without the lengthy and often costly process of obtaining a liquor license. The combination of quality ingredients and advanced technology creates the distinct flavor of patrons' preferred liquor and liqueurs. Premium Blend also offers wine-based liquor and cordial alternatives at 24% and 17% alcohol by volume to meet certain state law mandates.

