Flagship Pioneering appoints Jonathan Schwartz CEO-Partner and CEO of Invaio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, and Invaio Sciences, a company bringing the technologies behind precision medicine to plant health, today announced that Jonathan Schwartz will join Flagship Pioneering as CEO-Partner, and will be Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board at Invaio with immediate effect.

Schwartz brings an impressive track record in building technology-enabled businesses to scale. His career spans both technology systems and health care, and he has led companies through scaling, mergers, acquisitions, and financings.

Prior to joining Invaio, Schwartz was president and CEO of CareZone, Inc., a company focused on helping individuals and families manage medications. CareZone was acquired by Walmart, Inc. He previously served as CEO and board member of Sun Microsystems, Inc. prior to its acquisition by Oracle Corp., and was also the founder, president and CEO of Lighthouse Design, Ltd., a software company acquired by Sun Microsystems in 1996. Schwartz began his career with McKinsey & Co.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Flagship team, bringing his depth of experience and broad industry knowledge to our ecosystem," said Noubar Afeyan Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder, Invaio. "Jonathan's proven success in creating value and driving innovation will greatly benefit our companies and be instrumental in taking Invaio to the next level."

"Invaio has an impressive growth trajectory and Jonathan is the best leader to help Invaio achieve its ambitious goal of leaving every acre better, today and for generations to come," said Ignacio Martinez, Flagship Pioneering General Partner and Invaio Co-Founder and Board Director.

"Nothing could be more important to us and our planet than the health of our food systems," said Jonathan Schwartz, Invaio CEO and Board Director. "Leveraging the same bioplatforms that have transformed healthcare for humans, Invaio's innovations enable safer, more sustainable agricultural practices, with far greater insights—for growers, workers and, ultimately, consumers."

Invaio is a nature-positive agriculture company. The company solves performance and delivery challenges in crop health, enabling farmers to use more natural and effective crop health solutions that care for the whole crop system. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2018, Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $100 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.1 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 42 transformative companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Indigo Ag, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB).

