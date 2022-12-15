ChenMed's Record 2022 Expansion Gives Gift of Better Health to Tens of Thousands of Seniors in Previously Underserved Neighborhoods

33 New Primary Care Practices Opened in Healthcare Deserts

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading primary care practice long focused on transforming care of the neediest populations, today announced a record 33 new center openings in 2022, representing a 36 percent increase in underserved neighborhoods now being served by Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers in just 12 months.

We really listen to patients and do whatever it takes to help them thrive. We love them like members of our own family.

"We have a moral imperative to provide affordable VIP care to even more Medicare-eligible seniors – all of whom truly deserve to have outstanding relationships with primary care doctors, who are resolutely focused on earning trust and doing whatever it takes to help each patient enjoy the maximum number of healthy days," says Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "Our proven and highly scalable approach to care meets the nation's most vulnerable seniors where they are to transform health, including reducing hospital sick days by 30 to 50 percent."

ChenMed celebrated six primary care center grand openings during the first quarter of 2022, including the first Chen Senior Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida; the first JenCare Senior Medical Center in Westwego, Louisiana; the first JenCare Senior Medical Center in Forest Park, Georgia; the fourth Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Orlando, Florida; the first Chen Senior Medical Center in Tamarac, Florida; and the third Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Tampa.

The drumbeat continued during the second quarter of 2022, with the first Chen center opening in Margate, Florida; and a second Chen center opening in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fast forward to the third quarter of 2022, and ChenMed energized five more communities with the first Dedicated center in Charlotte, North Carolina; the first Dedicated center in Fort Myers, Florida; the fourth Dedicated center in Jacksonville, Florida; the fourth Dedicated center in Tampa; the second Dedicated center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Most recently (Q4 2022), ChenMed doctors started seeing patients at 18 new centers, where grand openings will be in 2023:

13 new Dedicated centers

2 new Chen centers delivering better health to South Florida seniors (Plantation; and Allapattah neighborhood)

2 new JenCare centers, one in New Orleans East, plus one in the Hammond Park neighborhood of Atlanta

1 new IntuneHealth (ITH) center

With the sprint still on to open two more centers by Christmas Day, ChenMed continues seeing patients in more than 120 primary care centers in 15 states to help the maximum number of seniors benefit from ChenMed's high-touch primary care model. During the next 10 days, ChenMed expects to start seeing patients in a second Columbia (South Carolina) center; and in Greensboro (North Carolina).

"We really listen to patients and do whatever it takes to help them thrive. We love them like members of our own family," explains Alexandria Beranger, M.D., ChenMed National Director of Quality and Patient Experience. "Our doctors and care teams truly give every senior we are blessed to serve extra reasons to be joyful in the holiday season and year-round."

By annually attracting hundreds of mission-focused clinicians, ChenMed provides best-in-class primary care, with unrivaled access to doctors that includes same-day and walk-in appointments, as well as patients having their provider's cell phone number and being frequently encouraged to call or text whenever they have a health concern or need.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company now operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, CurityTM, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

