Zoomtopia 2022: A Hybrid Exploration Through New Dimensions

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomtopia 2022, Zoom's annual user conference (and their first hybrid experience), welcomed nearly 1,400 in-person attendees across three programs to the San Jose Convention Center last month, with an additional 21,000 viewing the program online to come together and Explore New Dimensions for their first ever hybrid event. On November 8 and 9, Zoomtopia attendees explored inspiring realms, learned about Zoom's vision for business communications, and discovered the role the platform plays in the evolution of work.

Agency EA produced the first hybrid edition of Zoomtopia, Zoom'w annual flagship user conference.

Unique Details and Highlights

Location: San Jose Convention Center

Fast Facts

1396 in-person attendees across three programs (General Admission, Partner Connect, and Leaders Connect)

21,000 virtual attendees

5 uniquely designed content theaters

Explore New Dimensions

This year's event theme was Explore New Dimensions – attendees were transported to inspiring realms in a highly curated and personalized experience, helping them dive deep beneath the surface to discover how Zoom's integrated platform elevates their experience and brings them closer to their vision, work, and world.

Not Your Average Content

One of the primary pillars of Zoomtopia is the content. This year's sessions included:

Keynotes: Sessions were available to all attendees (in person and online). Keynote content varied between Zoom updates and announcements and messaging from guest speakers. This year's keynote speakers included Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan , Zoom Chief Product Officer Oded Gal , President and CEO of HP Inc. Enrique Lores, Multi-platinum Grammy-winning Super-producer Timbaland, and more. Comedian Alex Borstein hosted all main stage programming.

Content Theaters: Breakout sessions were available for attendees to join based on interest in topic/speakers. Content theater sessions covered a variety of programming topics and were each designed with their own theme and activations, including a Garden Wonderland, Desert Oasis, and more.

Ancillary Programs: Specific programs hosted their own content at Zoomtopia, including Leaders Connect, Partner Connect, Investor Day, and a Press & Industry Analyst Q&A Session.

Focus on the attendee experience

Social and event installations were placed throughout the space and were available for attendees to participate with directly on the spot. Installations included a cafe, screen printing pop-up, new dimensions portals, mushroom forest AR, and a Ghirardelli Square pop-up. Happy surprises for attendees popped up frequently during Zoomtopia, including a donut wall, swag giveaways, and entertainment meet & greets.

Celebration of Happiness

The Celebration of Happiness was an evening event and concert for attendees to enjoy after a long day immersing themselves in session content and the New Dimensions Expo. The convention center's South Hall was transformed into Pixel Park, a retro-futuristic fun space with retro arcade games and world class live music performances from Lawrence, Yola, and Nelly (featuring a surprise guest performance from keynote speaker Timbaland).

New Dimensions Expo

(Produced by Freeman)

Attendees were transported into a portal of exploration and discovery at the New Dimensions Expo. This year's Expo includes a Zoom Hub, a Zoom Park lounge, the Zoomtopia store, a headshot station, a hands-on lab, and sponsor booths and engaging activations.

Creative Agencies: Agency EA, Freeman (Expo Hall), Four Moon Productions (AV)

