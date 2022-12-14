Stiegler EdTech Announces Continued National Expansion Into Minneapolis

Technology training and meaningful employment opportunities can be a lifeline for low-income and undereducated Americans – a need that Stiegler EdTech is uniquely addressing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stiegler EdTech, a mission-driven organization that provides training, upskilling, and career advancement, has announced it is now active in Minneapolis. The company's continued expansion will enable participants to enroll in its adult education program, the Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort (CTAC), which is also now active in Detroit. The deadline to apply for the Minneapolis program is January 9, 2023.

CTAC consists of a 24-week program that provides technology training and upskilling, which is critical for long-term employment and career advancement. Upon completion, graduates of CTAC are matched with jobs at one or more of the company's 13 corporate sponsors. This is a core differentiator for Stiegler EdTech, as the company does not just provide a certificate denoting completion of a training course. Rather, Stiegler ensures that students learn employable skills and then immediately matches them with an open position at a nationally recognized company. The approach is a crucial lifeline for graduates but also provides a much-needed talent pipeline for corporations seeking a diverse, qualified, and available workforce.

"When we started on this mission, we knew it would have an impact," noted Pasha Maher, co-founder, and COO of Stiegler EdTech. "What we didn't realize is quite how much that impact was needed beyond our small community in Charlotte. Having CTAC now active in Minneapolis and Detroit (with more soon to come) is an incredible feeling and we are excited about the effect we will be able to have for participants across the country."

"The expansion of CTAC will provide future leaders in Minneapolis with access to life-changing career development opportunities," said Marcus Martin, Managing Director at Minneapolis-headquartered U.S. Bank. "Twin Cities employers also stand to benefit from this expansion. In Charlotte, we've seen firsthand how well CTAC prepares graduates for high-demand tech positions. It's a true win-win."

Companies that currently sponsor the CTAC program include Truist, Ally Financial, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Lowe's, and more. While all of our corporate sponsors are national, our multi-city expansion means that local students are now able to begin enrolling for the 2023 class – and secure positions in their immediate communities. Once students are enrolled, Stiegler assists with resource constraints (such as childcare, transportation, clothing, etc.) while paying a $17,500 stipend during training. Candidates who proceed through the full cycle have averaged starting salaries of $55,000 upon graduation. Prior to joining CTAC, half of those candidates had been unemployed, and half had entered with a median salary of $21,000.

To learn more about Stiegler EdTech, and about our new programs now active across the country, please visit www.stiegleredtech.org.

About Stiegler EdTech

Stiegler EdTech is a mission-driven organization dedicated to transforming technology education while providing people in underserved communities with a pathway to success. Additionally, corporations who partner with Stiegler gain access to a significant and untapped talent pool. The company is named in honor of the late Rick Stiegler, former CTO of Lending Tree who was committed to supporting career advancement for underserved communities.

