Men's Innerwear Brand DAVID ARCHY Invites Everyone to Make Everything Better

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Christmas, men's innerwear brand DAVID ARCHY announces the launch of Make Everything Better with DAVID ARCHY, a new year-long initiative to encourage everyone to focus more on caring for both themselves and their loved ones, bringing happiness in life together from the inside to the outside.

"Make everything better looks nothing special as a slogan, but sometimes achieving such a status takes a lot of work. However, it is still possible if we give careful attention to every little thing and every moment of life, whether we are alone, working on our own, or with family and friends. Details make everything better, and that's also what we at DAVID ARCHY started out believing and will keep believing going forward," said Victor Yan, CEO of DAVID ARCHY.

A brand known for attaching great importance to detail and materials, DAVID ARCHY has created unique designs with superior fit and quality to fulfill the different needs of its customers. Based on the principle of comfort first, DAVID ARCHY uses a variety of soft and breathable high-quality fabrics such as Supima cotton, Tianzhu Alliance bamboo fiber, and Lenzing Tencel. Each product is expertly blended with comfort materials, including Lycra spandex, velvet, silk, and satin, to create a premium wearing experience.

This year's flagship winter collection, which makes use of velvet, half velvet, and cashmere, is also set for a warmer, happier Christmas. In addition to carefully chosen materials that evoke feelings of comfort and warmth, the red-and-black design element instantly ramps up the Christmas vibe. DAVID ARCHY's effort in every detail of its products has allowed it to become the ideal choice of gifts for loved ones, or comfortable home wear when people celebrate a cozy and festive Christmas holiday with their family.

Following its success during this year's Black Friday, where sales increased about 60% year-on-year and several products listed in the top three of multiple categories on Amazon US, for the upcoming Christmas, DAVID ARCHY has also prepared a number of items, such as men's underwear crafted with Micro Modal fabric and Dual Pouch™ technology, hooded robes that have a full-length design with a distinctive large hood, which is ingeniously created to keep the neck and ears warm during the chilly winter days; and its well-designed cotton sleepwear which uses a fine natural cotton fabric with a medium thickness and provides a delightful level of warmth and softness.

The holiday season evokes warmth and coziness, precisely what DAVID ARCHY has delivered this winter and consistently over the past ten years as it grows from a humble start to an apparel specialist whose reputation represents high-quality, comfort, durability, and reassurance. Standing on its commitment to creating premium apparel for men, the new initiative of Make Everything Better with DAVID ARCHY will see the brand putting more endeavor to refine every detail of its products, in the hope of bringing a quality lifestyle to more people and making everything better.

Founded in 2012, DAVID ARCHY is a men's innerwear brand dedicated to first-class craftsmanship and premium quality in creating men's underwear and comfort wear that combines minimalist styles with supreme comfort. Driven by its vision to deliver an unparalleled wearing experience, the brand attaches great importance to detail and materials, developing innovative designs with superior fit and quality that meet the diverse needs of its customers. DAVID ARCHY's product categories span underwear, undershirt, sleepwear, thermal, robe, and socks.

