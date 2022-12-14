Certified Waste Solutions Acquires FRG Waste Resources

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Waste Solutions ("Certified"), a market leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider and current portfolio company of Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview") and EXI Investment Partners ("EXI"), announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources ("FRG" or the "Company").

Founded in 1996 and based in Northern California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise providing customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across North America. The Company is a multifaceted provider of innovative waste diversion services and equipment for its forward-thinking customer base operating in technology, biotechnology, healthcare, automotive, restaurants, retail, among other sectors. The Company plays an instrumental role in helping its customers attain their LEED, ISO, Zero-Waste, and ESG goals through its programmatic waste management and reporting services.

"FRG is a highly complementary addition to our platform, and we believe that welcoming FRG to the Certified family will unlock new, untapped growth potential for both FRG and the broader Certified business," said Justin Dalton, Certified's CEO. "The addition of FRG's services and formidable presence in waste solutions across the country will enable us to better serve our customers as we expand our capabilities."

"Thanks to FRG's outstanding leadership team and legacy, the Company has earned an exceptional reputation among its customers," said Clay Hunter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Broadview. "We were impressed by the Company's differentiated market leadership from day one and have grown increasingly more excited about the growth prospects a partnership with FRG and Certified brings to the platform. We look forward to welcoming FRG to the Certified platform and supporting their next phase of growth."

Certified Waste Solutions is a leading sustainability-oriented provider of recycling and waste diversion services. The Company provides comprehensive waste management and reporting services for industrial, office, and retail customers aimed at diverting landfill waste, complying with local regulations, and attaining LEED, Zero Waste, ESG-focused initiatives, in addition to recovered paper processing.

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, commercial and industrial services, and B2B food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

EXI Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in high cash-flowing, well-managed businesses with substantial unrealized growth opportunities. EXI seeks to build enduring and compounding value over an extended timeframe with small and mid-size industrial and business service companies. The founding partners of EXI have more than 60 years of collective private equity experience and a track record of successfully growing companies of this nature.

