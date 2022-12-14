Centrum Health Announces Partnership with Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan as Preferred Insurance Provider in Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrum Health, a high-performing, value-based primary care provider, announced today its partnership with Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan as one of the organization's preferred insurance providers. This partnership provides Centrum Health patients in Texas with access to affordable healthcare coverage through all Ambetter plan offerings, including Gold, Silver, Value and Virtual Access plans.

Centrum Health takes a proactive approach to healthcare to make staying healthy simple. By choosing the Ambetter Value Plan with Centrum Health, members receive robust benefits that include:

Comprehensive Medical Care – For coverage on essential medical care and wellness services, such as preventive care, maternity care and emergency services.

Care and Disease Management – For members who need extra support, Ambetter's Care Managers coordinate care and support services as part of their treatment plan.

Ambetter Perks – For access to healthy discounts such as local gym memberships or healthy eating services, to help Ambetter members stay well and save.

Ambetter offers multiple plan options, including the Value Plan, which gives members access to providers and offices in the Centrum Health network at a lower monthly premium. With the Value Plan, referrals to specialists and other services are referred by Centrum Health's Primary Care Physicians (PCPs). Texans who choose the Ambetter Value Plan for 2023 will be able to access Centrum Health providers in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas.

"The work we do each day at Centrum Health is centered around the patient. We are proud to partner with Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan to offer our Texas patients a comprehensive, accessible health plan to receive the care they need," said Tomas Orozco, CEO, Centrum Health. "We look forward to the future of this collaboration and its impact on the health of Texans."

"High-quality providers are critical to ensuring our members receive the health care they need, no matter their circumstances," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "We are pleased to partner with Centrum Health, offering Texans access to a large provider network through Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan, and allowing us to fulfil our purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time."

Centrum Health has 24 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas. To find your nearest office, visit https://centrumhealth.com/our-locations/. For questions about Centrum Health, please visit https://centrumhealth.com/ or call 888-726-5116.

For more information about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan, visit www.ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com or call 1-877-687-1196 (Relay Texas/TTY 1-800-735-2989). For information about the Health Insurance Marketplace visit, www.healthcare.gov.

About Centrum Health:

Centrum Health, a subsidiary of NeueHealth, operates high performing value-based primary care centers in Florida and Texas. Core to its unique model, Centrum Health is focused on providing comprehensive care to all populations that includes integrated primary and specialty care, dental, pharmacy, and other services aimed at delivering care at a lower cost with improved health outcomes. Centrum Health is on a mission to provide one-of-a-kind experience that helps you improve your health and overall well-being. To learn more about Centrum Health or book an appointment, visit centrumhealth.com or call 888-726-5116.

About Superior HealthPlan:

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

