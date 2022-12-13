Ÿnsect announces intent to expand insect farm projects in the United States

Construction on the first Ÿnsect large scale farm project in the US planned to begin in 2023

Ynsect to explore potential synergies with leading flour milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills

PARIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ÿnsect, the world leader in insect production, announced its intent to expand insect production sites within the United States. The move builds off Ÿnsect's first mealworm farm opening in March 2022 in Nebraska. Ÿnsect anticipates initial construction on the additional production site to begin by end of 2023. As part of this expansion, Ÿnsect will explore potential synergies with Ardent Mills, the premier flour milling and ingredient company.

Antoine Hubert, CEO and co-founder of Ÿnsect, says: "Ynsect aims to help contribute to reinventing the global food system, while also focusing on sustainability. We are excited to examine potential opportunities with the North America leader in flour milling. This exploration marks the start of potential collaborations between two key players within the global food industry."

Ÿsnect is strategically expanding their business across all continents to establish local relations with wheat chains and limit CO2 emissions, water consumption and biodiversity impact across farming activities. The company has adopted a circular economy model for its new vertical farms to create value chains that are fully compliant with the Paris COP21 agreements.

Angie Goldberg, Chief Growth Officer, Ardent Mills: "We see many synergies with Ÿnsect -- as we both strive to transform the way the world is nourished. We are excited to be exploring potential sustainable food and ingredient opportunities with Ÿnsect, a company that has developed a unique expertise in insect-based ingredient production.''

With three production sites including the world's largest vertical insect farm, Ÿnsect transforms Buffalo and Molitor mealworms into premium, high-value, sustainable ingredients to feed animals, plants and humans. Since entering the US market in November 2021 following Jord Producers acquisition, Ynsect has filed market approval for its flagship protein concentrate for the pet food market to the AAFCO.

Insects: a more sustainable solution to feed growing populations

The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations) estimates that animal protein consumption will increase by 52% between 2007 and 2030. However, the World Resources Institute also predicts a 60% gap between protein supply and demand by 2050. With this in mind, the production of sustainable alternatives to animal protein is needed now more than ever.

In addition to offering a highly nutritious alternative to plant proteins, insect protein production is also incredibly sustainable. "Mealworm protein is the only one in the world available on the market that can combine not only performance and health, but also natural origin and sustainability. Compared to traditional farming, Ÿnsect uses 98% less land while significantly reducing its carbon y footprint for protein production," says Antoine Hubert, CEO of Ÿnsect.

Insect protein is more sustainable and will open a new mode of food development that is efficient, nutritious, and capable of positively impacting the food chain at multiple points", Antoine concludes.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the US and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies -- helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.com.

About Ÿnsect

Ÿnsect is the world leader in the production of insect protein and natural insect fertilizers. Founded in 2011 in Paris, France, by both scientists and environmental activists, Next40 and B Corp-certified, the company processes insects into high-end, high-value ingredients to feed the entire food chain: plants, fish, farmed animals, pets and humans. From its purpose-built state-of-the-art farms, Ÿnsect offers a long-term, sustainable, organic solution to accelerate protein and plant consumption. Ÿnsect uses disruptive technology protected by more than 350 patents, to raise its Buffalo and Molitor mealworms in highly-automated vertical farms, creating value chains fully aligned with the Paris COP21 Agreement +1.5°C scenario and with the EU Fit for 55 target. Ÿnsect runs two production sites, one in Dole, France (commissioned in 2016), one in the Netherlands (2017). A third site, the world's largest vertical farm, in Amiens in France, is currently being commissioned and will produce eventually up to 200,000 tons of ingredients. The company, which employs more than 350 people, has raised around $450 million from major investment funds, banks and public entities and exports its products around the world. www.ynsect.com

