Medplace Announces New Workers' Compensation Case Management App for Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medplace, an app that connects hundreds of practicing physicians to organizations for medical peer review, case review, and expert witness testimony in all 50 states, announced a new workers' compensation case management platform that helps get Arizona workers back to work.

Medplace is an app that connects organizations with hundreds of top practicing doctors for workers' compensation cases. (PRNewswire)

"Everyone benefits when employees get the care they need and can get back to work safely," said Jerrod Bailey .

The new app is for Arizona employers, insurance carriers, and legal counsel that need an efficient way to retain a medical expert for a workers' compensation claim and for physician groups that already conduct independent medical exams.

The platform solves three common workers' compensation claim issues:

Expands Limited Doctor Options

Simplifies Difficult Scheduling Accelerates Slow Communication



The platform enables organizations of all sizes to standardize their workers' compensation case process with easy medical exam scheduling, automated billing, purpose letter services, secure file sharing, and record organization.

Medplace's all-in-one platform makes it easy to match with top practicing experts or, conversely, streamline existing processes when organizations bring their own doctors. With the new workers' compensation app, organizations can get injured employees back to work faster by shortening the turnaround time for medical exams.

"Medplace brings technology to workers' compensation case stakeholders and allows them to do medical exams faster, with higher quality, and less cost than ever before. Ultimately, everyone benefits when employees get the care they need and can get back to work safely," said Jerrod Bailey, CEO of Medplace.

Arizona workers' compensation leaders can sign up for first access to the platform here.

Media Contact:

Director of Communications

Nestor Carrillo

Nestor.Carrillo@medplace.com

773-677-6952

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medplace