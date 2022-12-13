Lifespace Communities' Village on the Green Given Governor's Gold Seal Award

The community has received the competitive award consistently since 2002

LONGWOOD, Fla. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities' Village on the Green received the Governor's Gold Seal Award for the 10th consecutive time. It is one of the very few health centers in Florida that has been bestowed with this honor each review cycle since the inception of the award in 2002.

The Gold Seal Award recognizes Florida nursing centers that demonstrate excellence in long-term care over a sustained period while promoting the stability of the profession and facilitating the physical, social, and emotional well-being of nursing center residents.

The Gold Seal Award is based on health care services criteria that includes excellent inspection reports, low employee turnover, high satisfaction ratings from residents and their families, and fiscal soundness. Less than 4% of long-term care providers in Florida achieve a Gold Seal.

Established in 2002, the program was developed and is implemented by the Governor's Panel on Excellence in Long-Term Care, which is comprised of people appointed by the Governor's Office, Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), Department of Health, Department of Elder Affairs, Florida Health Care Association, Florida Life Care Residents Association, LeadingAge Florida, and the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

Village on the Green already carries a 5-Star Health Center rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as the only 10-time recipient of the Governor's Gold Seal award given every two to three years. Village on the Green also received the 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes Award by U.S. News & World Report for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

In the official Gold Seal site visit report, the panel member noted consistently positive customer satisfaction surveys, and offered several examples of how team members actively address the needs of residents. For the memory care area, the panel member said residents were cheerful and relaxed, showing "the commitment to engagement and care of these individuals."

When the panel member asked team members what they feel are their strongest attributes making the community worthy of a Gold Seal Recognition renewal, the panel member reported: "I was told that they provide the care and environment you would want for your loved one. According to my interviews during the entrance conference, team members are 'present' for one another to provide support and work together to make the residents as happy as possible."

"This ongoing Gold Seal recognition for Village on the Green is a testament to the hard work and dedication by our team members," said Melissa Gale da Costa, administrator for Village on the Green. "Our job is to delight our residents, which includes always focusing on exceptional service and memorable experiences. Every decision we make is based on providing exceptional service and support to our residents, communities, and team members."

Lifespace Communities, the owner and operator of Village on the Green, recently invested more than $56 million in an expansion and redevelopment project at the community, which includes:

20 new residential living villas, all two bedrooms with two-car garages, and walk-in closets

A new wellness center with physical and occupational therapy offerings

A renovated clubhouse with three additional dining venues, and a refurbished auditorium with state-of-the-art technology

Renovations to the common areas featuring modern design with private courtyards and views of the grounds

The project was given a design award in the Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute category as part of the 2021 Senior Housing News Award Competition.

