Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal Third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Management Commentary

"During the third quarter, we began seeing the results of our vendor rationalization and remediation strategy. Gross margin for the quarter improved to 22.6% from 19.8% in the second quarter and general and administrative expenses decreased $0.4 million from the prior year third quarter. Our focus for the fourth fiscal quarter is on prudent and strict inventory and cash flow management to set the foundation for fiscal 2023," said Kaspien interim CEO Brock Kowalchuk.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Results compare 2022 fiscal Third quarter ended October 29, 2022 to 2021 fiscal Third quarter ended October 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Net revenue decreased 9.4% to $29.1 million from $32.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in net revenue was primarily attributable to declines in Fulfillment by Amazon United States ("FBAUS"). Gross merchandise value ("GMV") for the three months ended October 29, 2022 was $63.9 million as compared to $63.5 million for the three months ended October 30, 2021 . Retail GMV decreased 7.8% to $30.4 million compared to $33.0 million in the comparable year-ago period. Subscription GMV increased 9.8% to $33.5 million , or 52.4% of total GMV, compared to $30.5 million , or 47.6% of total GMV, in the comparable year-ago period.

Gross profit decreased 17.9% to $6.6 million or 22.6% of net revenue from $8.0 million or 24.9% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in net revenue for FBAUS, and a decrease in merchandise margin. The table below summarizes the year-over-year comparison of gross margin:





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Change



(amounts in thousands)

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021



$ %

























Merchandise margin

$ 12,691

$ 14,653

$ (1,962) -13.4 %

% of net revenue



43.5 %



45.5 %



-2.1 %



























Fulfillment fees



(3,888)



(4,375)



487 -11.1 %

Warehousing and freight



(2,228)



(2,274)



46 -2.0 %

Gross profit

$ 6,575

$ 8,004

$ (1,429) -17.9 %

























% of net revenue



22.6 %



24.9 %











Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.3 million or 31.8% of net revenue as compared to $10.0 million or 31.1% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decline in SG&A expenses was due to a reduction in Selling expenses related to the decline in Net revenue and a $0.4 million reduction in General and administrative expenses.

Loss from operations was $2.7 million , compared to a loss from operations of $2.0 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in operating loss resulted from the decline in net revenue and a reduction in merchandise margin.

Net loss was $3.6 million , or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.36 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $2.3 million , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.

As of October 29, 2022 , the Company had $0.8 million in cash, compared to $1.2 million as of January 30, 2021 and $1.8 million as of October 30, 2021 .

Cash used in operations during the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022 was $6.3 million , compared to $5.1 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Inventory at quarter end was $37.4 million , compared to $30.0 million as of October 30, 2021 .

As of October 29, 2022 , the Company had borrowings under its credit facility of $9.5 million and had $5.2 million available for borrowing.

Fiscal First Nine Months Financial Results

Results compare nine months ended October 29, 2022 to nine months ended October 30, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Net revenue decreased 11.9% to $94.8 million from $107.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. This decrease in net revenue was driven by declines in the Company's FBAUS segment.

Gross profit was $20.2 million or 21.3% of net revenue, compared to $26.6 million or 24.7% of net revenue over the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to a reduction in net revenue on the Amazon US platform, a decrease in merchandise margin and increased warehousing and freight expenses. The table below summarizes the year-over-year comparison of gross margin:







Thirty-nine Weeks

Change



October 29,



October 30, $ %

(amounts in thousands)



2022

2021

























Merchandise margin

$ 40,858

$ 49,309

$ (8,451) -17.1 %

% of net revenue



43.1 %



45.8 %



-2.8 %



























Fulfillment fees



(13,110)



(16,218)



3,108 -19.2 %

Warehousing and freight



(7,593)



(6,455)



(1,138) 17.6 %

Gross profit

$ 20,155

$ 26,636

$ (6,481) -24.3 %

























% of net revenue



21.3 %



24.7 %

































SG&A expenses decreased 2.9% to $30.0 million or 31.6% of net revenue from $30.9 million or 28.7% of net revenue in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million decline in selling expenses partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in general and administrative expenses.

Loss from operations totaled $9.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.3 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increased loss was due to lower Net revenue and gross margin.

Net loss was $12.4 million , compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) was $8.9 million , compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the comparable year-ago period.

Cash used in operations was $12.2 million , compared to $10.0 million in the comparable year-ago period.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) Other income; (iii) interest expense; and (iv) depreciation expense. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

October 29, October 30,

October 29, October 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021

2022 2021











Net loss $ (3,561) $ (886)

$ (12,407) $ (2,221) Income tax expense (benefit) - -

43 46 Other (income) loss - (1,567)

- (3,530) Interest expense 881 439

2,544 1,455 Loss from operations (2,680) (2,014)

(9,820) (4,250) Depreciation expense 367 572

961 1,064 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,313) $ (1,442)

$ (8,859) $ (3,186)













About Key Performance Indicators

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") is the total value of merchandise sold over a given time period through a customer-to-customer exchange site. For Kaspien, it is the measurement of merchandise value sold across all channels and partners within the Kaspien platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking statements. The statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, in this document to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements: risk of disruption of current plans and operations of Kaspien and the potential difficulties in customer, supplier and employee retention; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; the Company's level of debt and related restrictions and limitations, unexpected costs, charges, expenses, or liabilities; the Company's ability to operate as a going-concern; deteriorating economic conditions and macroeconomic factors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, such as its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The reader should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by us in this document, or elsewhere, pertains only as of the date on which we make it. New risks and uncertainties come up from time-to-time and it's impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere might not occur.

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

509-202-4261

esapienza@kaspien.com

-Financial Tables to Follow-

KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 29, October 30,

October 29, October 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Net revenue $ 29,145 $ 32,172

$ 94,843 $ 107,680











Cost of sales 22,570 24,168

74,688 81,044 Gross profit 6,575 8,004

20,155 26,636 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,255 10,018

29,975 30,886 Loss from operations (2,680) (2,014)

(9,820) (4,250) Interest expense 881 439

2,544 1,455 Other income - (1,567)

- (3,530) Loss before income tax expense (3,561) (886)

(12,364) (2,175) Income tax expense - -

43 46 Net loss $ (3,561) $ (886)

$ (12,407) $ (2,221)











BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:









Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.92) $ (0.36)

$ (4.15) $ (0.92)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding –

basic and diluted 3,865 2,491

2,990 2,404













KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



October 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 ASSETS Unaudited

Unaudited CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 769 $ 1,218 $ 1,754 Restricted cash 1,158 1,158 1,158 Accounts receivable 2,796 2,335 2,566 Merchandise inventory 37,353 29,277 30,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 706 649 760 Total current assets 42,782 34,637 36,486







Restricted cash 1,601 2,447 2,732 Fixed assets, net 2,140 2,335 2,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,678 2,144 2,284 Intangible assets, net - - - Cash Surrender Value 3,563 4,154 4,413 Other assets 682 965 1,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 52,446 $ 46,682 $ 49,240







LIABILITIES





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 12,648 $ 6,271 $ 6,743 Short-term borrowings 9,494 9,966 5,858 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,962 2,362 2,685 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 634 649 636 Total current liabilities 24,738 19,248 15,922







Operating lease liabilities 1,253 1,608 1,764 Long-term debt 9,163 4,356 4,161 Other long-term liabilities 13,590 14,185 15,515 TOTAL LIABILITIES 48,744 39,397 37,362







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 5,321,985,





3,902,985 and 3,902,985 shares issued, respectively) 53 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 263,766 359,220 359,100 Treasury stock at cost 467,069, 1,410,378 and 1,410,378 shares, respectively) (125,906) (230,170) (230,170) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (910) (910) (2,007) Accumulated deficit (133,301) (120,894) (115,084) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,702 7,285 11,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 52,446 $ 46,682 $ 49,240

























