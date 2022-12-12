Health Reveals Winners of Inaugural Oral Care Awards

First Inaugural Awards Spotlight The Latest Items That Boost Dental Hygiene

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health released its Oral Care Awards honoring 28 of the top products to achieve optimal oral hygiene, spanning categories that include toothbrushes, floss, mouthwash, and more. As nearly half (46%) of adults 30 and over show signs of gum disease1, the annual Oral Care Awards guide readers through the latest options available to properly care for their mouths, teeth, and gums. Each product was expertly selected to cover various preferences and personal needs. The full list can be viewed online at Health.com .

"Oral health is an integral part of our overall health and well-being. Poor oral health has been linked to diabetes, dementia, and an increase in cavities and gum disease, but many of these conditions can be prevented by following a thorough dental routine that starts at home," said Katrina Chernoff, General Manager of Health. "The first-ever Health Oral Care Awards recognize the products helping people improve their dental care routines, build preventive care habits, and provide a guide to the best products for their individual preferences and needs."

To select this year's top oral care products, Health editors independently researched and reviewed over 150 products and worked with a panel of dental professionals who provided expert insights and personal recommendations on how to build a proper oral care regimen. In addition, readers will find information on how to protect and preserve their oral hygiene, tips on how long you should brush your teeth, and proper techniques to use.

The categories and winners of the 2022 Oral Care Awards include:

Toothbrush (manual)

MamaP Toothbrush

Tom's of Maine Naturally Clean Toothbrush

Doctor Plotka's MouthWatchers

Toothbrush (electric)

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

CURAPROX, the Hydrosonic Pro

Oral-B Pro1000

Colgate hum Smart Rhythm

Toothpaste

Davids Sensitive+Whitening nano-Hydroxyapatite premium toothpaste

CVS Health Gum & Enamel Repair Toothpaste

Crest Pro-Health Densify

hello Antiplaque + Whitening Fluoride Free

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste

Tom's of Maine Luminous White

Mouthwash

hello Naturally Healthy Antigingivitis

Listerine Zero Alcohol Mouthwash

Crest Pro-Health Clinical Rinse

Dental Herb Company Tooth & Gums Tonic

Floss

Tom's of Maine Naturally Waxed Antiplaque Flat Floss

BURST Floss

Cocofloss

Mintly Dental Floss

Water Flossers

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0

quip Rechargeable Water Flosser

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000

CariPRO Water Flosser

Whitening Strips

Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects

Tongue Scrapers

drTung's Tongue Cleaner

Snow The Tongue Cleanser

The panel of experts that were chosen to create this year's list included:

Brandon Harris, DMD, cosmetic dentist, Biltmore Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry, Jennifer Osei-Fosu, DDS, Pronamel spokesperson, Navid Rahmani, DDS, periodontist, Manhattan Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, Marina Gonchar, DMD, orthodontist and owner of Skin to Smile, Ashley Lerman, DDS, pediatric dentist, founder, Firstgrin and Daniel Rubinshtein, DDS, cosmetic dentist.

