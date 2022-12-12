CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE UNVEILS NEW DETAILS FOR CARNIVAL VENEZIA

Ship Will Sail Year-Round from New York

and Feature Unique Italian Cuisine, Special Staterooms, Exclusive Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line unveiled today new details about what guests can expect when they board the next ship to join the fleet, Carnival Venezia. Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, was joined by Carnival's Director of New Build Product Development Glenn Aprile for a live virtual preview of the ship from acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Mulino in New York's Greenwich Village, which underscored the ship's Italian flair from the city where it will operate year-round.

Carnival Venezia's Lido deck is modeled after the Italian Riviera that boasts a retractable roof, so the pool can still be enjoyed when the ship departs and returns to New York in colder months. (PRNewswire)

"Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board. Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia, with our friendly team members and many familiar venues and experiences on board, but the addition of several creative new concepts from dining and beverage to entertainment will surely offer some new favorites and further enhance the ship's Italian theming," said Duffy.

The ship brings many beautiful and unique spaces into the Carnival fleet. When guests first board Carnival Venezia, they will be immediately surrounded by Italian architectural design inside the atrium, which is modeled after Venice's main public square, the Piazza San Marco. The ship also features an elegant theater, Teatro Rosso, which will provide a beautiful backdrop for popular Carnival entertainment and new programming, along with many other stylish and immersive spaces. Carnival Venezia's outdoor spaces feature Italian touches as well and some first-in-fleet features, with a Lido deck modeled after the Italian Riviera that boasts a retractable roof, so the pool can still be enjoyed when the ship departs and returns to New York in colder months.

Carnival has also been planning many new spaces and will be making updates across the ship, such as adding mini-bars and standard American power outlets to the staterooms, so guests feel at home on board. On the top deck, Carnival Venezia will have a serenity area, an adults-only retreat, featuring lounging furniture, sun beds and two whirlpools. The Serenity area will also include a new bar featuring spritzes.

Carnival is also introducing a new concept, Terrazza staterooms, which are similar to the Havana staterooms on other Carnival ships. Located on decks 5-9 aft, Terrazza staterooms include interior, balconies (many with aft-facing views) and the special Terrazza Cabanas, which feature private patios complete with plush loungers, a hammock and direct lanai access to Terrazza Carnevale. The special Terrazza staterooms offer exclusive access to Terrazza Carnevale, an outdoor terraced deck featuring two whirlpools, a bar and tranquil lounging space to take in breathtaking views. Guests staying in the 77 Terrazza staterooms have exclusive perks including:

Exclusive access to Carnevale Lounge in the morning with complimentary continental breakfast;

Terrazza-branded robes and towels

Specially-curated brunch on select sea days with a complimentary Spritz or Mimosa

An exclusive sail-away event in Terrazza Carnevale with live music

Eat, Drink and Enjoy the Flavors of Italy

Guests will find signature Carnival restaurants and bars on board Carnival Venezia, including the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef's Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge. In addition, many Carnival mainstays will offer special Italian menu items on board – for example, gelato will join the popular coffee and snack options at Java Blue Café. Guests will also find delightful beverage and food offerings throughout the ship at several new or updated restaurant and bar concepts, including:

Dining Venues

Bars and Lounges

Experience Italian-Inspired Entertainment and Activities Along with 'Fun Ship' Favorites

Guests can also expect the high-energy entertainment they know and love fleetwide on board Carnival Venezia. The ship will be the first in the fleet to feature the exciting new show "Color My World," following its debut on Carnival Celebration last month. It's an Indie rock and pop love story that combines different mediums of art to create a visually stunning experience. Some of the other entertainment and activity offerings include:

Parties and Gatherings

Playlist Productions

Youth and Family Activities

Carnival Venezia will operate a wide range of sailing options from New York's Manhattan Terminal, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries beginning June 15, 2023. To see current sailings now open for Carnival Venezia, visit Carnival.com.

In 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will welcome a second 'Carnival Fun Italian Style' ship, when Carnival Firenze™ joins the fleet, scheduled to sail year-round from Long Beach, Calif. Both ships were originally built for Carnival Corp. sister-brand Costa Cruises and debuted in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.

