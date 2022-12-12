Athletic Republic Athlete Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Receives Annual Award for Most Outstanding Player in College Football

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the premier destination for individualized sport-performance training backed by data and science, is proud to share that brand athlete and USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Given out annually to the most outstanding college football player, Williams racked up 4,075 passing yards and a 66.1 completion percentage while leading the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the #10 National Seed. The Washington, D.C. native rushed for 372 yards this season, setting the single-season record for most rushing yards by a USC quarterback, and securing the PAC12 Offensive Player of the Year.

"We're thrilled for Caleb and his family," said Charlie Graves, Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Republic. "It's an incredible honor to see one of our own be etched into college football history forever. Our program is designed to help athletes develop their full capabilities, and seeing the growth and development Caleb has experienced is extremely rewarding for all of us here at Athletic Republic," he continued. "I met Carl and Caleb Williams at a football camp twelve years ago – they were already training at an AR training center and recognizing the results of our program, leading to Carl and his partners opening their own Athletic Republic training center in District Heights."

Caleb Williams attended high school in Washington, D.C. and trained for years at Athletic Republic Capitol Region in District Heights. AR Capitol Region is owned and operated by Caleb's father, Carl Williams, and his partners Russ Thomas and Mark McCain, who set out to introduce a concept that would positively impact the athletic development of their children and countless other athletes in the greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore area (DMV). In addition to Williams, athletes such as Michigan running back Blake Corum, Scottish track and field Olympian Nicole Yeargin, and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, have all trained with AR Capitol Region. Athletic Republic has trained nearly 2 million athletes in its 30+ years of operation, including 8 Heisman finalists to improve their speed, power, agility, and game-day performance.

"We've built a community for athletic development in this little District Heights hotbed." said Carl Williams, Owner of AR Capitol Region, "More importantly the boys learned at Athletic Republic the importance of preparation and perseverance, as they developed the speed, power, and agility needed to play at a higher level."

