Vivant Partners with SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.

Estimates1 indicate that 67% of orders are placed over the phone, generating 75% of sales for fast-casual restaurants. That adds up to a lot of missed revenue opportunities when phone or internet systems are down, a restaurant is short-staffed, or orders are not taken correctly. Voice AI Ordering is revolutionizing the way restaurants provide consistent, 5-star service.

"Many restaurants are unable to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering, voice search and voice ordering on smart devices. The Voice AI Ordering technology is streamlining operations for restaurants allowing them to focus on their food and their guests," commented Hamed Mazrouei, CEO of Vivant and Milagro. "SoundHound is an industry leader in voice AI technology. Their robust software combined with our affordable and reliable internet and phone service creates a synergistic system that benefits restaurants and their customer base."

Decreased spending by consumers on optional expenditures, such as dining out, has restaurants seeking a competitive edge. The Voice AI Ordering platform allows restaurants to distinguish themselves by providing excellent customer service. Calls are answered promptly and professionally with orders sent directly to the kitchen eliminating the possibility of input error. Additionally, the system will notify guests when the order is ready and even deliver the order utilizing a delivery service partner. Vivant and SoundHound have established relationships that allow restaurants to provide delivery without paying the standard 30% third party charges.

For more information about Vivant Corp., visit www.milagrocorp.com . For more information on SoundHound, visit www.soundhound.com/.

