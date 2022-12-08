Sasha Pryor Joins Haven Life Leadership Team as Head of Customer Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has welcomed Sasha Pryor to its leadership team as Head of Customer Success. In her new role, Sasha will lead the Customer Success teams who support Haven Life customers as the agency continues to redefine the life insurance buying process, consistently delivering excellent products and financial peace of mind to consumers.

Sasha will lead teams that support Haven Life's customers throughout the process of buying life insurance.

"We are excited to have Sasha lead our Customer Success team where she will ensure we continue to provide our customers with an effortless and seamless purchasing experience," said Mitch Ocampo, Head of Haven Life. "Being able to provide households with a simple and accessible way to secure life insurance is the driving force of Haven Life. Sasha has demonstrated a talent and passion for customer service, and we know she will be an invaluable member of our team as we continue to expand coverage to both underserved and legacy demographics."

As Head of Customer Success, Sasha will lead teams that support Haven Life's customers throughout the process of buying life insurance. With over 15 years of leadership experience in the Financial and Insurance industries, Sasha has been instrumental in building out and leading call centers, quality assurance programs, and high-performing teams.

Prior to her role at Haven Life, Sasha served as Quality Assurance Director for MassMutual's Engagement and Enablement team. There, she concentrated efforts on system automations to improve efficiency, redesign the customer service culture, and built a team that showcased the value that quality assurance brings to any organization. Sasha also served as Operations Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union (FCU) where she led the organization through digital transformation initiatives, revamped the training program, and continued improvement efforts to streamline business processes within the contact center.

In her new role, Sasha will aim to achieve elevated business goals while serving as leader to her teams through coaching, training, development, and process improvements. Sasha holds a master's degree in Business.

Haven Life is dedicated to building a better experience for anyone who wants life insurance, delivering innovative online solutions that make it simpler and more affordable for consumers to financially protect those they love.

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

