Saint Francis Health System Partners with DispatchHealth to Bring New In-Home Medical Service to the Tulsa Area

TULSA, Okla. and DENVER, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Francis Health System has partnered with DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth delivers and coordinates high-acuity medical care in the home for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.

This new in-home care will be available to patients in the Tulsa community beginning Thursday, December 8, 2022. Patients can request care through DispatchHealth.com or by calling 918-383-9481, no referral is needed. Once requested, DispatchHealth's emergency care-trained medical team arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home. This includes on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab which provides immediate results for certain diagnostics such as kidney function, electrolytes, urinalysis and more. This new service is available seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

"The pandemic has changed how and where patients want to interact with their healthcare providers; care in the home – whether virtual or in-person – has become the expectation not the exception," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System. "Innovation, value and patient experience are three areas of focus for us. Our partnership with DispatchHealth incorporates all of these pillars in a very accessible and affordable way for our patients."

"We know that patients' care needs are rapidly evolving and access to care in communities is paramount. DispatchHealth's value-based care approach and partnerships empower health systems like Saint Francis to go beyond traditional care settings and extend their reach to even more patients," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth.

How does DispatchHealth work?

Request Care: Patients or caregivers can request a visit by doing one of the following:

Call the care coordination center: 918-383-9481

request.dispatchhealth.com . Schedule through the DispatchHealth website at

Receive Care: Experienced medical providers will arrive at a patient's home within a few hours (or less) to provide treatment, intervention, or testing to appropriately address the patient's illness or injury.

Be Cared For: At the end of the visit, the care team will ensure any needed follow-up appointments are scheduled and prescribed medications or treatments are ordered. Should a patient require a higher level of care, the DispatchHealth team will coordinate admission or transfer to the appropriate treatment setting.

DispatchHealth treats patients three months or older, seven days a week, including holidays, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Visits can be scheduled after hours or overnight for a visit the next morning.

Payment: DispatchHealth is in-network with most insurance plans including CommunityCare. For those without insurance, an affordable flat fee will be charged for the visit and any in-home testing performed.

Remember: For life-threatening and time-sensitive injuries and illnesses, patients should always call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. DispatchHealth shouldn't be used in a life-threatening emergency and doesn't replace your primary care physician.

For more information about this new service, please visit www.dispatchhealth.com or saintfrancis.com/dispatchhealth.

