Harts Services supports Habitat for Humanity renovation project

Apprentice team from leading Pacific Northwest plumbing service provider installs complete home water and sewer pipe system as part of holiday home upgrade

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Nothwest plumbing company founded in 2013, celebrates a team of apprentices who lived up to the company's "We Care More" motto in November by donating extensive time and service to a local Habitat for Humanity project.

Seven students from the Harts Academy apprentice program installed a new complete system of water and sewer pipes for the project, which is renovating a home for a Tacoma family this holiday season.

"At Harts Services, we're committed to making a positive difference in our community," said Harts Academy instructor Chad Glazier. "That's something we teach our Harts Academy students, in addition to the critical skills they need for a successful career in the plumbing industry. We want them to understand that 'We Care More' is an important aspect of our mission, so it's gratifying to see them putting our motto into action in a meaningful way this holiday season."

Harts Academy is Harts Services' innovative in-house apprenticeship program. Offering eight weeks of comprehensive classroom education and hands-on experience in an immersive plumbing training platform, Harts Academy prepares motivated trainees for a rewarding, high-paying career in one of America's essential industries.

"Working with organizations like Habitat for Humanity is a great way for Harts Academy students to support those in need in our community during this time of year," Glazier said. "It's also an opportunity for them to get supervised hands-on learning experience in a real-world environment. That's an incredibly valuable part of what we offer in this program. It helps Harts Academy graduates set themselves apart by earning knowledge that can't be taught in a classroom."

For more information about Harts Services, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harts Services