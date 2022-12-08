Getting to Know the Whale Photo Solution by ZEASN, an AWS partner - top picks for smart photo frames with powerful cloud support

Getting to Know the Whale Photo Solution by ZEASN, an AWS partner - top picks for smart photo frames with powerful cloud support

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN, the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, today recommends Whale Photo, a one-stop smart solution for digital photo frames, including system software, cloud service, and mobile app, aiming to offer simple, flexible, and secure sharing experience for global users. As the holiday season is upon us, time to ponder gift ideas for loved ones. 4 digital photo frames integrating powerful Whale Photo Solution have been selected for recommendation. Read on to discover surprises for the ones you love.

Whale Photo, a one-stop smart solution for digital photo frames (PRNewswire)

Whale Photo is a part of Whale Eco smart home devices operation system solutions. It integrates the cloud services of AWS to ensure safe and stable operation in the global range. Whale Photo was based on a series of reliable solutions provided by AWS, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), AWS IoT, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon MQ, Amazon CloudFront, etc. In addition, the Whale AI Voice feature makes digital photo frames running Whale Photo OS smarter and easier to use.

AWS offers a broad set of global cloud-based products that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale. Top product categories consist of compute, storage, database, networking & content delivery, analytics, machine learning and security, identity, &compliance. Safe, reliable and convenient services provided by AWS separate them from others in the market.

Whale Photo Main Features:

Instant Sharing: Syncs to your photo frame from the cloud server, sharing anytime, anywhere. Users can send photos and videos to loved ones instantly and privately via the iOS or Android Mobile Whale Photo App or computer Web.

Free App & User-friendly: Download the Whale Photo app from Google Play or App store for free, pair your device to the frame, and connect it to Wi-Fi network settings, you are all set!

Voice-control Supported: Two types, one of which is the frame works with Alexa, which means it can be voice-controlled photo frames by giving simple instructions to an echo speaker. Another is Alexa Built-in, virtual assistant that enables voice "communication" with the photo frame. By asking weather, setting an alarm, playing music, etc, let the frame be part of your daily life.

Best digital photo frames you can buy today

1. Mezed Wifi Photo Frame, 10.1-Inch

(PRNewswire)

The Mezed Digital Photo Frame is a practical gift with convenient functions and a high-quality image display.

Mezed has a large, 10.1 inch IPS touch screen, and 1280 x 800 screen resolution, providing stunning and clear photos and enabling you to get a nice visual from any angle.

Now available at Amazon

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5N5XX8G

ASIN: B0B5N5XX8G

2. BIGASUO WiFi Photo Frame, 10.1-Inch

(PRNewswire)

The BIGASUO Digital Photo Frame stands out for its large 16GB storage and classy design.

Built-in 16GB Storage allows you to share 5000+ photos with ZERO subscription fees. Moreover, its unique stand is also a highlight, which makes it a perfect option for desk ornaments.

Now available at Amazon

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TZXS3HZ

ASIN: B08TZXS3HZ

3. BIGASUO WiFi Photo Frame, 14.1-Inch

(PRNewswire)

The BIGASUO Photo Frame combines attractive hardware, and simple software to create a digital photo frame that is the easiest to set up and operate.

BIGASUO's 14.1-inch screen is quite a wall-mountable choice, it looks sharp, has excellent contrast, and displays vibrant colors. Viewing wedding photos and other high-quality snaps on the frame was highly recommended.

Now available at Amazon

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V15XR8D

ASIN:B08V15XR8D

4. Cambase WiFi Photo Frame, 10-Inch

(PRNewswire)

The Cambase WiFi Photo Frame has an aesthetic that combines form and function quite well.

One unique feature of Cambase Photo Frame is its detachable design and magnetic stand, allowing users to easily have a traditional style or modern style. Meanwhile, its 10-inch integrated high-definition IPS touchscreen brings users a smooth experience.

Now available at Amazon

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B48PP76V

ASIN: B0B48PP76V

Hunting for some odds and ends to decorate your space? Looking for an easy way to keep your grandparents up-to-date about your life? Photos are always the best option to make your space more personalized and cozy, moreover, easily expressing your love even when you are in different countries.

Instead of staring at the same printed photos, a digital photo frame allows you to upload a selection of pictures and enjoy a personal slideshow. Not only that, but they make a special gift for your close friends and family, on occasions such as birthdays, weddings, graduation ceremonies, family gatherings, and more.

About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Group was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading smart home ecosystem operator, more than 50 million global households (with more than 150 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services.

Whale OS is an operating system with independent intellectual property rights that supports various popular smart home devices. Based on Whale Eco, it provides users with a wide range of global top and local essential entertainment apps or content and provides innovative Internet services such as efficient customized development and intelligent voice for Whale Eco partners.

Whale Eco is ZEASN's efforts to build a smart home entertainment ecosystem that serves global users since 2018. The ecosystem takes Whale OS as the core, relying on professional and powerful Whale cloud services and smart devices, and unites content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and smart device manufacturers to provide global users with wonderful home entertainment products. Whale Eco's partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon, Google, etc. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEASN