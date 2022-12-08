Genesys Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announces changes to its executive leadership team. Olivier Jouve transitions to the company's Chief Product Officer (CPO) from Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud CX™. Barbara Holzapfel joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"Genesys is at a key moment in redefining what is possible in the next era of employee and customer experiences," said Tony Bates, CEO and Chairman of Genesys. "We're focused on advancing our single platform strategy anchored in experience orchestration to provide valuable, real-time insights that inform C-Suite decisions. With Olivier's transition and Barbara's appointment, we've fortified our leadership team and the path forward for creating impactful experiences that drive business results for our customers."

Jouve to Expand Company's Leadership in Experience Orchestration

In the five years since Jouve took the helm of Genesys Cloud CX, revenue for the platform has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 100%. We have been recognized by Gartner®, Inc as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Additionally, industry analyst firms Forresteri, Frost and Sullivanii and others have recognized the solution as a leader for journey orchestration platforms, conversational automation solutions and CCaaS. As the de-facto experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX now supports more than 800,000 agents at over 4,000 organizations, including some of the world's most well-known brands, including Uber, TechStyle, Quicken, DirecTV, Electrolux, Siemens Healthineers, BBVA and more.

Now, as Chief Product Officer, Jouve will be responsible for the overall product direction and innovation for all of Genesys, including oversight of Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Engage™, Pointillist®, PureConnect® and others. He will lead the company's product, artificial intelligence and digital teams, to advance its market foothold in experience orchestration, enabling organizations worldwide to coordinate technologies, touchpoints and channels across the end-to-end customer journey.

Commenting on his new role, Jouve said: "There's an ever-growing number of contact center vendors and solutions today, yet most organizations are still struggling to connect the end-to-end journeys of their customers. We're changing that with experience orchestration, giving organizations the ability to connect technologies and touchpoints so every customer feels remembered and understood. With Genesys Cloud CX, we're singularly focused on delivering the platform and innovation that provides the market a foundation for the future."

Holzapfel to Strengthen Reputation and Market Expansion in Experience as a Service Category

With more than 20 years of marketing and business leadership for B2B and B2C companies, Holzapfel's experience driving growth, enabling scale and building brand reputation will help accelerate the company's market expansion in the Experience as a Service® category. She is known for powering business transformation, including scaling SAP's transition to SaaS, the rapid growth for two Fintech companies as CMO, and Microsoft's Education business, through innovative thought leadership, multi-channel demand generation, brand, media and partner marketing strategies.

Holzapfel joins Genesys from Microsoft, where she was Vice President, Education, responsible for marketing and growth strategy for a multi-billion-dollar software, cloud and devices business. Prior to that, she was CMO at Taulia, Inc. and Addepar, Inc.; and spent 12 years in a range of leadership roles at SAP, including as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Marketing, for a multi-billion-dollar business. Holzapfel holds board positions with Blackline Safety Corp., and Guitar Center, and has been closely involved with the non-profit AnitaB.org for over a decade.

"The CX industry is at an inflection point and Genesys is steering its evolution," said Barbara Holzapfel, CMO of Genesys. "In unifying every system of engagement and providing clarity into what really matters to customers, Genesys will deliver a true experience differentiator. With my passion for understanding customers and delivering on their needs, the opportunity to help Genesys bring this visionary future to the market was the ideal step for me."

Watch this video to learn more about what Holzapfel sees on the horizon for Genesys and how she plans to help drive the company to reach its potential.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

