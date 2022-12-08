Documentary About Overcoming Interpersonal Hate Moves Release to March 2023 Due to Exciting New Partnerships and Burgeoning TikTok Community

"I Hate You But It's Killing Me" Film Campaign Joins Forces with TikTok Influencers, One World Strong Foundation, and Inspiring Children Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " I Hate You But It's Killing Me ," a documentary by filmmaker Lukas Behnken about letting go of interpersonal hate, has moved its online premiere from Dec. 9, 2022 to late March 2023 due to several new partners coming together to help those who have suffered from debilitating hate toward themselves, a family member, or someone else that they know, and their path toward healing.

The film, which shares nine personal stories of healing after suicide attempts, racially-motivated violence, and physical and sexual abuse, will offer audience members an online community hub and an 8-week online course to engage like-minded people to get the tools and resources they need to conquer interpersonal hate in their own lives and help others do the same. Joining the movement to thwart hate and help survivors heal are TikTok influencers, One World Strong Foundation , Inspiring Children Foundation , and more.

Leading up to the March premiere, TikTok Influencers are sharing their personal stories of hate for the #ihateyoubut campaign by posting videos daily. (Find us on Tiktok @ihateyoubut____). Also, film director and producer Lukas Behnken and producer Katherine Boecher have joined the advocacy board of Inspiring Children Foundation to support and partner with its #NotAlone social media challenge created by Jewel to raise awareness around mental health and offer online tools to underserved communities.

One World Strong will formally launch its ResilienceNet App at the film's premiere. The app is a portal that provides survivors of hate and their families resources for support and healing, and tools for community resilience-building to prevent future acts of hate. The premiere's virtual audience will be able to chat in real time and express their reactions to the film, followed by a live Q & A with the Director, Producer, and lead subjects, including Inspiring Children Co-Founder Ryan Wolfington and two-time suicide survivor and Inspiring Children Ambassador Cherrial Odell.

The documentary is also currently in talks with professional sports associations and insurance providers who want to support mental health and social change against hate.

