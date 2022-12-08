AXS Investments Named 2022 Most Outstanding Alternative Investment Manager

Firm selected for industry innovation and distinctive success in alternative investments and investor education

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced that the firm has been named 2022 Most Outstanding Alternative Investment Manager by AI Global Media.

Chosen by the globally renown research team at AI Global, these awards recognize those firms delivering true innovation in their respective field, something for which AXS has made a name for itself over a very short period of time. Some criteria the team employs for selection include (but are not limited to) innovation, sector expertise, industry experience, company profile and significant achievements over the past calendar year. This award is the latest accolade for AXS Investments in 2022, a list which includes:

"We are thrilled and honored to be named 2022 Most Outstanding Alternative Investment Manager in a year in which alternative investments have shown to be a critical option for investors to navigate the volatile and uncertain markets," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "As the foundation of our firm has been built upon innovation and providing unique investment access and education for investors, this recognition is yet another testament to what we are building at AXS and we are very excited about all that is still to come."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

Important Risk Disclosures

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

